Evening Reading - March 25, 2022

Kirby, Elden Ring, Sonic, and a salute to the reigning Jeopardy! champion are among the highlights in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Happy Friday to the Shacknews crowd! I'm back to wrap up another eventful week with news, memes, and fun. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

A big part of why Star Wars has resonated with fans for generations has been because of its villains. Here's a look at all of Star Wars' best bad guys... and also Kylo Ren.

If you want a little levity after getting your butt handed to you, here's a new animated ad for Elden Ring that you'll enjoy. But that's not all the Elden Ring content we have today. Keep scrolling down for more!

What happens when you cross Rocket League and Mario Golf? You get something like this. It's Turbo Golf Racing, from the teams at Secret Mode and Hugecalf Studios.

We love the Capcom Pro Tour DLC every year for Street Fighter 5. Capcom appears to have saved their best stage for last. Enjoy it before we make the move over to SF6!

Lastly, check out these new mini-figures from Neamedia Icons for Sonic the Hedgehog. We've reviewed their stuff in the past and we're looking forward to seeing some of these cool statues of the blue hedgehog.

And speaking of Sonic...

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Gotta dance fast!

Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters in two weeks, take a look at this latest music video from Kid Cudi, straight from the soundtrack!

Don't talk with your mouthful

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now!

SHHH!!!

@moanabih

Got shushed for yassifying the library

♬ BAM BAM SHAWAM ORIGINAL - Kevin Jz Prodigy

QUIET! THIS IS A LIBERRY!

(If you get that reference, God bless you and I'll see you in the Social Security line.)

Elden Ring: Week 5

Jumping back into Elden Ring, starting with...

Magic is definitely the way to go.

It takes some big balls to take this guy on.

Just make sure you're not crushed under the weight of those same balls.

The five-finger discount does not go unpunished in this game.

And now, possibly for the last time, because it looks like he's beaten the game...

How's it going, Max?

Always have a Wiki on hand, man. I mean, that should be obvious, right?

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

But wait! Isn't there a NEW hotness out right now?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Week 1

Let the fun begin!

Don't take the elevator, take the stairs!

"Can I play?"
"NO!"

Kirby learning from his Super Smash Bros. friends.

Awwww, how adorab-- wait, what was that last part?

LOW! RI! DER!

Feel free to talk about this game in Chatty, too!

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq's coining nicknames by accident these days.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The great Triple H announced his in-ring retirement today, so let's look back at one of his best moments.

Tonight in video game music

We're saluting reigning Jeopardy champion Ciara Donegan by linking to the latest concert from the University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra, the first collegiate-level video game ensemble orchestra of which she's the director!

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of March, as March Madness continues. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

