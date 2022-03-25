Evening Reading - March 25, 2022

Happy Friday to the Shacknews crowd! I'm back to wrap up another eventful week with news, memes, and fun. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the gaming horn

A big part of why Star Wars has resonated with fans for generations has been because of its villains. Here's a look at all of Star Wars' best bad guys... and also Kylo Ren.

If you want a little levity after getting your butt handed to you, here's a new animated ad for Elden Ring that you'll enjoy. But that's not all the Elden Ring content we have today. Keep scrolling down for more!

What happens when you cross Rocket League and Mario Golf? You get something like this. It's Turbo Golf Racing, from the teams at Secret Mode and Hugecalf Studios.

We love the Capcom Pro Tour DLC every year for Street Fighter 5. Capcom appears to have saved their best stage for last. Enjoy it before we make the move over to SF6!

Lastly, check out these new mini-figures from Neamedia Icons for Sonic the Hedgehog. We've reviewed their stuff in the past and we're looking forward to seeing some of these cool statues of the blue hedgehog.

And speaking of Sonic...

Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters in two weeks, take a look at this latest music video from Kid Cudi, straight from the soundtrack!

Don't talk with your mouthful

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now!

SHHH!!!

QUIET! THIS IS A LIBERRY!

(If you get that reference, God bless you and I'll see you in the Social Security line.)

Elden Ring: Week 5

Jumping back into Elden Ring, starting with...

some of the wondrous physick tears make sorcery so broken lol #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/i6vCMe4dPM — Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) March 25, 2022

Magic is definitely the way to go.

#ELDENRING

How to beat Margit with a Ballomancy build pic.twitter.com/hkv0PzIC3X — king bore haha/geeeeeorge (@king_bore_haha) March 25, 2022

It takes some big balls to take this guy on.

stuck between a rock and a hard place#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/WIecSLRDwb — beyaca (@thatgirlbeyaca) March 25, 2022

Just make sure you're not crushed under the weight of those same balls.

I did something very evil in Elden Ring pvp today pic.twitter.com/EotrRJChZn — Wraff (@wrafferino) March 25, 2022

The five-finger discount does not go unpunished in this game.

And now, possibly for the last time, because it looks like he's beaten the game...

How's it going, Max?

Well, uhhh... That's one way to end a quest! @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/cb2xjwOQfJ — Brunty - Dreaming in Bloodborne (@brunty023) March 25, 2022

Always have a Wiki on hand, man. I mean, that should be obvious, right?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Week 1

The wait is over! #Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/xAxrQgyIH0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 25, 2022

Let the fun begin!

11/10 no notes #Kirby and the Forgotten Realms pic.twitter.com/sDGsBBtyC1 — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) March 25, 2022

Don't take the elevator, take the stairs!

"Can I play?"

"NO!"

PSA: you can actually do witch time in the new Kirby game! :0 pic.twitter.com/UncvF7nmP0 — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) March 25, 2022

Kirby learning from his Super Smash Bros. friends.

Everything in this Kirby game ranging from fishing, bopping to the beat of music, armed robberies and taking naps is too damn adorable man pic.twitter.com/NkDcUFWGQM — ShoYouMomo (@Shoyoumomo_) March 25, 2022

Awwww, how adorab-- wait, what was that last part?

LOW! RI! DER!

This week in Shaqnews

"Aye man! You gave me the wrong information." 😂@SHAQ tried to speak Serbian to Nikola Jokic again. pic.twitter.com/DZWZFKRCJM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2022

Shaq's coining nicknames by accident these days.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The great Triple H announced his in-ring retirement today, so let's look back at one of his best moments.

Tonight in video game music

We're saluting reigning Jeopardy champion Ciara Donegan by linking to the latest concert from the University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra, the first collegiate-level video game ensemble orchestra of which she's the director!

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of March, as March Madness continues.