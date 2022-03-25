Evening Reading - March 25, 2022

Happy Friday to the Shacknews crowd! I'm back to wrap up another eventful week with news, memes, and fun. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Gun Jam wants you to rip and tear to the beat
- Ghostwire: Tokyo director & composer on designing the game's soundscape
- Five things you should know before playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Gran Turismo 7 studio offers free credit pack as apology for state of game
- Lost Ark was the most viewed game on Twitch throughout February 2022
- Several arrested in relation to NVIDIA, Microsoft, & Samsung data hacks
- Neon supply disruption from war in Ukraine threatens semiconductor industry
- GTA+ is a new premium subscription for Xbox Series X/S & PS5 GTA Online players
- GM will halt pickup truck production at Indiana factory due to chip shortage
- Sony rumored to unveil its Game Pass competitor next week
- EU officials finalize The Digital Markets Act rules for big tech regulation
- GameStop (GME) stock jumps nearly 100% in one week from the post-earnings low
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite Kirby game?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 25: Free Far Cry 6 weekend
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 25: Epic Spring Sale 2022
Around the gaming horn
A big part of why Star Wars has resonated with fans for generations has been because of its villains. Here's a look at all of Star Wars' best bad guys... and also Kylo Ren.
If you want a little levity after getting your butt handed to you, here's a new animated ad for Elden Ring that you'll enjoy. But that's not all the Elden Ring content we have today. Keep scrolling down for more!
What happens when you cross Rocket League and Mario Golf? You get something like this. It's Turbo Golf Racing, from the teams at Secret Mode and Hugecalf Studios.
We love the Capcom Pro Tour DLC every year for Street Fighter 5. Capcom appears to have saved their best stage for last. Enjoy it before we make the move over to SF6!
Lastly, check out these new mini-figures from Neamedia Icons for Sonic the Hedgehog. We've reviewed their stuff in the past and we're looking forward to seeing some of these cool statues of the blue hedgehog.
And speaking of Sonic...
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Gotta dance fast!
Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters in two weeks, take a look at this latest music video from Kid Cudi, straight from the soundtrack!
Don't talk with your mouthful
[任天堂HP]『星のカービィ ディスカバリー』のショートムービーを公開しました。#星のカービィディスカバリーhttps://t.co/X5IsptGKWR pic.twitter.com/Kq4kZMp5OH— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) March 25, 2022
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now!
SHHH!!!
@moanabih
Got shushed for yassifying the library♬ BAM BAM SHAWAM ORIGINAL - Kevin Jz Prodigy
QUIET! THIS IS A LIBERRY!
(If you get that reference, God bless you and I'll see you in the Social Security line.)
Elden Ring: Week 5
Jumping back into Elden Ring, starting with...
some of the wondrous physick tears make sorcery so broken lol #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/i6vCMe4dPM— Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) March 25, 2022
Magic is definitely the way to go.
#ELDENRING— king bore haha/geeeeeorge (@king_bore_haha) March 25, 2022
How to beat Margit with a Ballomancy build pic.twitter.com/hkv0PzIC3X
It takes some big balls to take this guy on.
stuck between a rock and a hard place#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/WIecSLRDwb— beyaca (@thatgirlbeyaca) March 25, 2022
Just make sure you're not crushed under the weight of those same balls.
I did something very evil in Elden Ring pvp today pic.twitter.com/EotrRJChZn— Wraff (@wrafferino) March 25, 2022
The five-finger discount does not go unpunished in this game.
And now, possibly for the last time, because it looks like he's beaten the game...
How's it going, Max?
Well, uhhh... That's one way to end a quest! @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/cb2xjwOQfJ— Brunty - Dreaming in Bloodborne (@brunty023) March 25, 2022
Always have a Wiki on hand, man. I mean, that should be obvious, right?
Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.
But wait! Isn't there a NEW hotness out right now?
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Week 1
The wait is over! #Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/xAxrQgyIH0— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 25, 2022
Let the fun begin!
11/10 no notes #Kirby and the Forgotten Realms pic.twitter.com/sDGsBBtyC1— Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) March 25, 2022
Don't take the elevator, take the stairs!
WRONG BUTTON #KirbyandtheForgottenLand #Kirby #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/oPZV22hocV— Lenox (@Lenoxmst) March 25, 2022
"Can I play?"
"NO!"
PSA: you can actually do witch time in the new Kirby game! :0 pic.twitter.com/UncvF7nmP0— Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) March 25, 2022
Kirby learning from his Super Smash Bros. friends.
Everything in this Kirby game ranging from fishing, bopping to the beat of music, armed robberies and taking naps is too damn adorable man pic.twitter.com/NkDcUFWGQM— ShoYouMomo (@Shoyoumomo_) March 25, 2022
Awwww, how adorab-- wait, what was that last part?
LOOK AT HIM BOB HIS HEAD #KirbyandtheForgottenLand #Kirby #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/KIm0E08Qeo— Awesome Kirby Facts (@awesome_kirby) March 25, 2022
LOW! RI! DER!
Feel free to talk about this game in Chatty, too!
This week in Shaqnews
"Aye man! You gave me the wrong information." 😂@SHAQ tried to speak Serbian to Nikola Jokic again. pic.twitter.com/DZWZFKRCJM— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2022
Shaq's coining nicknames by accident these days.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
The great Triple H announced his in-ring retirement today, so let's look back at one of his best moments.
Tonight in video game music
We're saluting reigning Jeopardy champion Ciara Donegan by linking to the latest concert from the University of Maryland Gamer Symphony Orchestra, the first collegiate-level video game ensemble orchestra of which she's the director!
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this last weekend of March, as March Madness continues. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
Evening Reading - March 25, 2022