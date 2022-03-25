Shacknews Dump - March 25, 2022 Today on the Dump, we pay respect to the creator of one of our favorite internet reaction tools, plus GameStop stock had a wild week, and more.

Today’s Shacknews Dump is more than just cramming the latest and hottest video game news into an excellent livestream show. Today, we remember the creator of the GIF format, who recently just passed away due to COVID. Then we head off into the other hottest news stories of the week for your viewing pleasure.

On this March 25 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we remember Stephen Wilhite, who created the GIF format used in so many animated reaction images today. Having created the format, Wilhite made a lasting impact on internet communication and interaction as we know it today. That’s not all though. GameStop had an absolutely wild week and we talk briefly about the activity that is keeping one of the most wild topics in investment fully relevant.

