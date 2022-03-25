New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - March 25, 2022

Today on the Dump, we pay respect to the creator of one of our favorite internet reaction tools, plus GameStop stock had a wild week, and more.
TJ Denzer
1

Today’s Shacknews Dump is more than just cramming the latest and hottest video game news into an excellent livestream show. Today, we remember the creator of the GIF format, who recently just passed away due to COVID. Then we head off into the other hottest news stories of the week for your viewing pleasure.

On this March 25 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we remember Stephen Wilhite, who created the GIF format used in so many animated reaction images today. Having created the format, Wilhite made a lasting impact on internet communication and interaction as we know it today. That’s not all though. GameStop had an absolutely wild week and we talk briefly about the activity that is keeping one of the most wild topics in investment fully relevant.

Join us as we talk about these and other hot news stories on another episode of the Shacknews Dump, kicking off at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump. Your viewership and interaction make these shows well worth continuing to do. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every little bit helps us to keep the fun going. You can also do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Twitch subscription each month that you can use as you please. We’d be happy to have a free subscription if you’ve nowhere else to put it.

Join us shortly as we jump into the week’s hottest news stories and share a moment of respect for the immortal legacy of Stephen Wilhite and the power of the GIF. We’ll be going live soon.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

