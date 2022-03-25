Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 25: Free Far Cry 6 weekend

Far Cry 6 is looking to get strange with its latest DLC crossover. Few expected for Ubisoft to jump on board with Netflix's Stranger Things, much less make any content available for free, but now that it's here, it's probably stirring up some curiosity. That's why it's a great time to pick up Far Cry 6 from the PlayStation and Xbox stores while it's half-off. If that's too much for you to spend, then don't worry, because there's a free weekend happening right now.
This is also the last chance for several sales. That includes Mega March for PlayStation, the Publisher Spotlight Sale for Xbox, and the Capcom Publisher Sale (which includes the two most recent Monster Hunter titles) for Nintendo. Everything changes over next week, so don't sleep on these deals.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Flame in the Flood - FREE!
- Street Power Soccer - FREE!
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/27)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Sale
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [Xbox Series X] - $33.74 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $25.99 (35% off)]
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- And the Award Goes To...
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- INSIDE - $4.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Short Hike - $5.59 (30% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Family Time Sale
- Just Dance 2022 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $53.99 (40% off)
- KeyWe [Xbox Series X] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Infinite Minigolf - $4.49 (70% off)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack - $5.99 (70% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $9.89 (67% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/27)
- Weekend Offer
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition Upgrade - $4.99 (80% off)
- Mega March
- Deathloop [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.19 (44% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/24)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Exclusive Digital Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (80% off)
- Games Under $20
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight - $10.49 (65% off)
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + DMC4SE - $14.84 (67% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Outlast Trinity - $5.89 (90% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $2.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Team Sonic Racing - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Among Us - $3.75 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Deals are Blooming Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (66% off)
- Family Feud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- EA Spring Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Savings Time!
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $20.99 (30% off)
- Legend of Mana - $20.99 (30% off)
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend - $13.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $20.29 (30% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $29.99 (50% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $16.99 (32% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.46 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $3.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Gang Beasts - $20.09 (30% off)
- The Artful Escape - $14.99 (25% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $39.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $27.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $4.99 (90% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $18.74 (25% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $8.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $11.24 (25% off)
- Supraland - $11.99 (40% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- I Am Dead - $9.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $12.49 (50% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $11.99 (40% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (84% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 25: Free Far Cry 6 weekend