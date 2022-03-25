New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands voice actor and cast list

Here's the list of voice actors and their respective roles in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the latest experience in the Borderlands universe, as the franchise puts its own spin on fantasy RPGs. The story is narrative-driven, and there are plenty of speaking roles throughout. Several of them you may recognize from other places. On that note, let’s take a look at the voice actor and cast list for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Here are all of the voice actors found in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as well as the roles that they each play.

Tiny Tina - Ashly Burch

Ashly Burch reprises her role as Tiny Tina for this game. Having played the character since she was first introduced in Borderlands 2, Tiny Tina is one of the staple characters of Burch’s career.

Captain Valentine - Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg lends his voice to Captain Valentine, a member of your adventuring party and a voice you’ll hear frequently throughout the game. Samberg is most known for his live-action work, starring in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Saturday Night Live.

Frette - Wanday Sykes

Frette is another member of your adventuring party in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and is voiced by Wanda Sykes. Quite the prolific actor, Sykes’ credits include the Ice Age films, Bad Moms, and the TV series Black-ish

The Dragon Lord - Will Arnett

Continuing the trend of traditionally live-action actors, Will Arnett plays The Dragon Lord, the main antagonist in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Some of the projects you may recognize him from include The LEGO Batman movie, Arrested Development, and Murderville.

Paladin Mike - Ciarán Strange

Ciarán Strange plays the role of Paladin Mike in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and is no stranger to the Borderlands series. They also voiced Lorelei in Borderlands 3.

In addition to the main cast, there are several smaller roles that you’ll come across during your time in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

  • Arin Hanson - Demi-Lich
  • Barry Yandell - Chartreuse LeChance
  • Blythe Renay - Zomboss
  • Kimmie Britt - Izzy
  • Chris Rager - Torgue

Those are the voice actors found in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and their respective roles. If you’re still curious about jumping into the game, consider giving our review a read. For more on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, stick with us here on Shacknews.

