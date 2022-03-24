Evening Reading - March 24, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A faster solve for Simon today, despite there yet again being no given digits.

Bryan Cranston talks about that scene from Breaking Bad

Might be time for another Breaking Bad rewatch.

Let's learn about black holes

Space is extremely awesome.

Datto has some thoughts on the Vow of the Disciple

He's right insofar as Vow doesn't afford players much downtime to just chat.

Do you trust Fynch?

I'm not sold on this one just yet. A Hive Ghost? Seems sus.

Helping your fellow human

My phone rang and woke me up around 0:30. „you volunteered to host refugees, here is a mother with two kids and a cat. Cn you host?“ … „ok, when?“ … „now.“ 15 min later, they arrived with a volunteer. 🧵🧶 1/n — SoyoungQPark (@DecisionPark) March 23, 2022

So many brave people are seeking refuge.

Face match!

This is everything i needed to see from the internet today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6TSBqTGdM4 — Theo (@TheoWAGMI) March 23, 2022

Have some good vibes.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/xkF4sW8Qsc — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 24, 2022

A classic episode featuring the fantastic Alan Rickman.

Excellent marketing

Such a great display box.

