Evening Reading - March 24, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A faster solve for Simon today, despite there yet again being no given digits.

Bryan Cranston talks about that scene from Breaking Bad

Might be time for another Breaking Bad rewatch.

Let's learn about black holes

Space is extremely awesome.

Datto has some thoughts on the Vow of the Disciple

He's right insofar as Vow doesn't afford players much downtime to just chat.

Do you trust Fynch?

I'm not sold on this one just yet. A Hive Ghost? Seems sus.

Helping your fellow human

So many brave people are seeking refuge.

Face match!

Have some good vibes.

King of the Hill screens

A classic episode featuring the fantastic Alan Rickman.

Excellent marketing

Such a great display box.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Look at Rad! Now go and download Shackpets and look at more photos of him! You can even upload photos of your own pets and challenge other pets to see which one is cutest.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

