Evening Reading - March 24, 2022

- Kirby and the Forgotten Land review: Mouthful of deliciousness
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review: Rolling with advantage
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will let you bust and slime your friends
- Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 8 overhauls Iberian Peninsula
- Apex Legends Global Series returns to in-person LAN competition
- A limited-time Warriors Collection Event is coming to Apex Legends next week
- Activision Blizzard hit with new sexual harassment & discrimination lawsuit
- Fortnite No Build modes could become permanent according to recent leaks
- Celeste's first 100% deathless run has been recorded
- Google is allowing Spotify to implement third-party billing on Android
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A faster solve for Simon today, despite there yet again being no given digits.
Bryan Cranston talks about that scene from Breaking Bad
Might be time for another Breaking Bad rewatch.
Let's learn about black holes
Space is extremely awesome.
Datto has some thoughts on the Vow of the Disciple
He's right insofar as Vow doesn't afford players much downtime to just chat.
Do you trust Fynch?
I'm not sold on this one just yet. A Hive Ghost? Seems sus.
Helping your fellow human
My phone rang and woke me up around 0:30. „you volunteered to host refugees, here is a mother with two kids and a cat. Cn you host?“ … „ok, when?“ … „now.“ 15 min later, they arrived with a volunteer. 🧵🧶 1/n— SoyoungQPark (@DecisionPark) March 23, 2022
So many brave people are seeking refuge.
Face match!
This is everything i needed to see from the internet today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6TSBqTGdM4— Theo (@TheoWAGMI) March 23, 2022
Have some good vibes.
King of the Hill screens
March 24, 2022
A classic episode featuring the fantastic Alan Rickman.
Excellent marketing
宣伝に体を張ってる#星のカービィディスカバリー pic.twitter.com/CzLppUy3tz— ロジー / マリオファン (@7Roggie) March 24, 2022
Such a great display box.
