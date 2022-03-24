Apex Legends Global Series returns to in-person LAN competition The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will return to in-person competition in Stockholm, Sweden with a $1 million prize pool up for grabs.

For quite a while now, Apex Legends esports competition has been relegated pretty much entirely to online play. COVID-19 has made it very hard to do most things safely, but restrictions are starting to open up and various competitions and events are vying to return to in-person attendance once again, albeit with new safety procedures in effect. The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) can be counted among them in 2022. It’s returning with an in-person LAN event in the form of the Split 2 Playoffs in Stockholm, Sweden.

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, and the organizers behind the ALGS announced the upcoming Split 2 Playoff event via the ALGS Twitter and a post on the Apex Legends website. Starting on April 29, 2022 and running through May 1, 2022, the best qualifying teams will travel to Stockholm, Sweden to compete for their part of a $1 million USD prize pool. This will mark one of the first returns to in-person LAN events since the series went digital due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Finally!🔥



All of the top #ALGS Pro League talent from 5 regions together for the Split 2 Playoffs!



We're headed to Stockholm!



Read the full blog here: https://t.co/6Cshns1rLl pic.twitter.com/i0LNy5AhuE — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) March 24, 2022

It was back in May 2020 during the Major 1 event that Electronic Arts, Respawn, and the ALGS organizers were first forced to postpone and delay in-person events due to COVID-19 issues. Events since then have been either been poorly attended or have been outright canceled. While COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared in 2022, many have felt it has become manageable enough that events can happen once again with safety procedures and restrictions in place. The Split 2 Playoff will also follow such procedures, barring the public from attending the event in person and adhering to health advice and guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Nonetheless, with the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs now set for the end of April, we’ll be able to watch the competition on the Apex Legends Twitch channel and ALGS YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more coverage as we approach the event right here at Shackenws.