How to play mini games - Kirby and the Forgotten Land An overview of the mini games on offer in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

As you work your way through Kirby and the Forgotten Land rescuing Waddle Dees, you’ll gradually restore Waddle Dee Town. In the process of this, you’ll unlock mini games like Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted!, Flash Fishing, Tilt-and-Roll Kirby, and the Colosseum. If you’re confused on how one or more of these mini games work, we’ve got you covered with a quick overview of how to play each one!

Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted!

Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! is a quick, easy way to farm Star Coins in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

One of the first mini games you’ll unlock in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted! which tasks Kirby with serving up food orders to Waddle Dees. There are three difficulty levels including: Easy Gig, Hustle Gig, and Frenzy Gig.

The difficulty is tied to how quickly you’ll need to serve up orders, and the number of food item options with Easy Gig having two food items, and Frenzy Gig having four. Once the mini game starts, you’ll look at the thought bubbles above the Waddle Dees to find out what food item they want.

Move Kirby in front of the food item the Waddle Dee wants as indicated by the Waddle Dee's thought bubble, then press A to serve it to them.

Move Kirby left and right in front of the food items, then press A to select the food item. Don’t let the timer at the top of the screen run all the way down as that’ll end the gig and you’ll have to retry it over again from the beginning, and try to avoid serving up too many wrong orders as well, especially if you’re playing the game to farm Star Coins. Also note that the speed that orders come in at the beginning of each gig will feel somewhat slow, but will increase to a frenzied pace once the lunch rush begins. Don’t let this catch you by surprise!

Flash Fishing

To play Flash Fishing, sit Kirby down in the chair by the pond near his house and keep an eye out for button prompts which you'll need to press as quickly as they pop up.

Flash Fishing is one of the easiest mini games on offer in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. To play, all you need to do is head over to the fishing area and have Kirby sit down. At this point, you’ll wait for button prompts like X, A, B, and Y, and will need to press these as quickly as they appear.

As you fish, you’ll encounter more button prompts strung together in a row, and the fish you catch will get larger and larger. The goal of Flash Fishing is to fish until you catch the largest, rarest fish which is a slightly different color than the other fish you catch, and is worth a whopping 500 Star Coins.

The largest, rarest fish you can catch while playing Flash Fishing is worth 500 Star Coins in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

To catch this fish, pay close attention to the button prompts. Typically, the rarest fish appear after you’ve caught several large fish in a row with the prompts for the rare fish being a bit more unforgiving with a pause after the initial button prompts and less time given to you to press them before the fish gets away.

Note that once you catch the biggest fish in Flash Fishing, you’ll earn a collectible figure to add to your collection, so be sure to keep fishing until you reel in the big one!

Tilt-and-Roll Kirby

After you beat the three starter Tilt-and-Roll Kirby boards, you'll unlock three new Extra Hard boards with time challenges attached.

Tilt-and-Roll Kirby is a straightforward mini game where you’ll need to use the Switch’s motion controls, or the motion controls of a Pro Controller, to move the board in different directions. As you do this, you’ll work to guide a little Kirby ball past obstacles towards the goal at the end.

You’ll need to pay a cheap Star Coin price to play these Tilt-and-Roll Kirby boards, and will receive Star Coins as a reward after completing a board. The game gives you three starter Tilt-and-Roll Kirby boards, after you beat all three of these, you’ll unlock three new Extra Hard boards with time challenges attached.

Note that we recommend playing Tilt-and-Roll Kirby with the Switch in handheld mode as it’s a bit more responsive when it comes to moving the boards around, in our experience, than playing with a Pro Controller.

The Colosseum

The Colosseum lets you battle against former bosses from the main campaign of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Last, but certainly not least, another mini game activity on offer to you in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the Colosseum. The Colosseum boasts a few different cups with the first one being the Meta Knight Cup. As part of these cups, you’ll face off against different bosses one after another.

For example, the Meta Knight Cup features six boss battles in total. As you work through a cup like the Meta Knight Cup, you’ll be taken to a lobby area after each boss fight where you can change your Copy Ability if you desire, and heal up by eating a Maxim Tomato.

You can earn rewards including 500 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone, and a special weapon blueprint as a first-time clear reward by completing the Meta Knight Cup.

As a reward for beating the Meta Knight Cup, you’ll earn 500 Star Coins, 1 Rare Stone, and a special gift as a first-time clear reward in the form of a rare weapon blueprint. New cups will unlock for the Colosseum after you beat the game’s campaign, with comparable rewards to the Meta Knight Cup.

We hope this guide has helped give you a better idea as to what you can expect from the mini games on offer in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. If you’re curious about other game elements, be sure to read through our full review of Kirby and the Forgotten Land!