Apple Wallet now supports driver's license and state IDs in Arizona Arizona is the first state to get Apple's new driver's license and state ID wallet feature.

Apple Wallet allows users to store their credit cards and debit cards virtually, allowing quick and easy access without the need to pull a physical wallet or card out of your pocket. The application also supports the use of transit cards, and will now begin expanding to driver’s licenses and state IDs. Apple has announced it’s begun to roll out support for licenses and IDs, with Arizona being the first state to use the functionality.

Apple shared the news in a post to its official newsroom. Starting today, users with an Arizona driver’s license or state ID can add those cards to their Apple Wallet by scanning them and entering their information. Once added, they’ll be able to tap their phone to use them at places like TSA security checkpoints. Though it’s currently only available for Arizonians, it will soon be expanded to Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah, with Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico coming later on.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.”

In the post, we also see a demonstration of a user accessing their state ID through the Apple Wallet feature on their Apple Watch, allowing for a quick scan at an identity reader. It’s a move that will hopefully provide additional convenience for users. For more on the latest products and services from Apple, Shacknews is your place.