Shinji Mikami wants to move Tango Gameworks away from horror The studio director is interested in Tango Gameworks pursuing smaller non-horror games following Ghostwire: Tokyo.

With the legendary Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and Onimusha fame at its helm, Tango Gameworks has often been associated with horror - an image boosted by its work on titles like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. That said, Ghostwire was more of a suspenseful game than one of horror and it felt like Tango breaking off to show it can do something more adventurous. That might not be confined to Ghostwire as Mikami recently shared he wants to get the studio away from horror and pursue other genres in new projects.

Shinji Mikami shared these sentiments in a recent interview done with Famitsu, as translated by VGC. According to Mikami, he’d like to change the image associated with Tango Gameworks and broaden the studio’s portfolio with variety outside of the horror genre.

While Ghostwire: Tokyo did have horror elements, it's also a lot more suspenseful and adventurous than previous Tango Gameworks games.

“At the moment, we are still seen as a studio that specialises only in survival horror.” Mikami shared. “Of course, it’s nice to have fans think of us as a studio with a reputation for developing survival horror games. But we also want to be viewed as a studio that can create a wider variety of games. We will be releasing more and more new games in the future, starting with Ghostwire: Tokyo, so please give us your support.”

Indeed, Ghostwire: Tokyo itself was a major departure from the intense and brutal horror of The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2. In our Shacknews review, we noted that the game was more suspenseful for the most part than actually frightening, although some unsettling set pieces were still very present. Mikami went on to say that Tango Gameworks is already working on expanding its image and exploring something new with The Evil Within 2 director John Johanas already hard at work directing the studio’s next project.

“John Johanas, who directed the DLC for The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, is working on a completely new title that is the complete opposite of horror,” Mikami continued. “It’s a really good game, so keep your eyes peeled.”

At the end of the day, we enjoyed Ghostwire: Tokyo immensely and many other critics agreed. If that’s what we can look forward to when it comes to Tango Gameworks moving beyond horror, than we’re excited to see what Mikami and company have up their sleeves. Keep your eyes here on Shacknews as we await further details on Tango Gameworks’ upcoming title.