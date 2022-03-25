Kirby and the Forgotten Land controls guide Familiarize yourself with the controls for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

If you’re eagerly looking forward to diving into Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you may have questions regarding the game’s controls and whether you can adjust them. To help give you a better idea as to what you can expect, we put together a quick controls guide for Kirby and the Forgotten Land!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land controls guide

The controls in Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be adjusted by pressing + to open up the game's menu, then selecting the Control Settings option.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you can press + anytime you’re in Waddle Dee Town to bring up the game’s menu. In the menu under the Return to Title Screen option you’ll find an option for Control Settings. Select this to bring up an overview of the game’s controls.

Type A is the default control setting in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land there are two control types on offer: Type A and Type B. There’s also an option to toggle Auto Swallow either On or Off. Looking at the control layout of Type A – which is the default setting – you have L/R to Crouch Guard, left thumbstick to Move, Y to Drop Ability, X to Use Stock Items, A to Jump, and B to Attack.

With the control layout of Type B, the left thumbstick to Move and L/R to Crouch Guard remains the same, however, the buttons are remapped with Y to Attack, X to Use Stock Items, A to Drop Ability, and B to Jump.

The Type B control setting is similar to Type A, but with things like the attack and jump button remapped.

Something else to note is at the bottom of the game’s menu there’s an option to Change Difficulty where you can toggle between the game’s easy Spring Breeze Mode and harder Wild Mode. And if you’re looking for where you can access co-op, you’ll find the Play Co-op option near the top of the game’s menu under Continue.

We hope this guide has helped give you a better idea as to the controls on offer in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. For more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to read through our full review of the game.