What is PS5 error code WS-116522-7? Here's what's causing the WS-116522-7 error code on PS5 and what you can do about it.

PS5 users have been experiencing issues connecting to the PlayStation Network which is required to play most games on the system. This is being caused by error code WS-116522-7, which is popping as players are being barred from using the service. Let’s take a look at what’s causing error code WS-116522-7, and what you can do to try to get around it.

What is PS5 error code WS-116522-7?

PS5 error code WS-116522-7 is being caused by issues stemming from the most recent system update that was rolled out on March 23, 2022. For impacted users, it’s essentially preventing them from playing any online game, or any game that requires an ongoing connection to the internet and PlayStation Network.

In the actual error code being displayed on PS5, users are urged to update their game through either the internet, wired connection, or disk. However, this advice won’t do you much good as your PS5 will just tell you that the console is already up to date. As reports from users flood in on social media and online forums, we urge you to keep an eye on the PlayStation Twitter account as well as the official PlayStation Blog, as it likely won’t be long until we get official word from sony on the problem and a potential solution.

The outage is documented over on the PS5 server status page. We also recommend that you keep a close eye here so that you’re made aware as soon as the service are back online.

That’s what’s causing the WS-116522-7 error code and what you can do to combat it in the time being. With how widespread the issue is, it likely won’t be long until Sony supplies a new update to resolve the problem. For future updates, be sure to bookmark this page and keep an eye on Sony’s channels.