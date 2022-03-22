Evening Reading - March 22, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This incredible sudoku contains no digits but does have two different colors of lines and an X through the diagonals. Worth trying out!

Let's get smart(er)

Kate Biberdorf teaches us about chemistry and how TV shows and movies got it wrong (or right)!

Wait, it's Tuesday?

time passes differently in the house of elrond pic.twitter.com/8HcgK9EHKn — J.R.R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) January 18, 2022

Surely you jest.

So many Game Boy attachments

I love the translucent materials. Bring those back.

Kirby in more games please

Imagine if Kirby would be in Mario Kart 8



Here's a concept render I made of that pic.twitter.com/sxpTbdJECs — glad (@Gladybot) March 21, 2022

He likes to go fast too!

PC modders are at it again

Damn I'm playing Elden Ring on the wrong platform pic.twitter.com/sGjH1egbPf — BoomerShooterBundle.com (@DaveOshry) March 22, 2022

I hear a certain train has made its way into Elden Ring.

Sometimes the AI knows they got you good

eldenring AI with one of the hardest teabagging you've seen pic.twitter.com/7qTYFRyaXf — MarlinPie (@MarlinPie) March 22, 2022

Those big lions are tough.

Video game physics are fun

Look at it sailing over the gaps!

FAST CAT

GOTTA GO FAST.

