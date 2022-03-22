Evening Reading - March 22, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will let you bust and slime your friends
- Ghostwire: Tokyo review: A striking city of spirits
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's laughs don't always read the room
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 21, 2022
- Shacknews Hall of Fame
- Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures bought 100,000 GameStop (GME) shares today
- SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet provider raises prices
- Apex Legends leak may have revealed nine season worth of new characters
- Mass Effect Trilogy co-creator returning to science fiction at new Humanoid Studio
- Guild Wars 2 reveals Spring 2022 roadmap, commits to fourth expansion
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This incredible sudoku contains no digits but does have two different colors of lines and an X through the diagonals. Worth trying out!
Let's get smart(er)
Kate Biberdorf teaches us about chemistry and how TV shows and movies got it wrong (or right)!
Wait, it's Tuesday?
time passes differently in the house of elrond pic.twitter.com/8HcgK9EHKn— J.R.R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) January 18, 2022
Surely you jest.
So many Game Boy attachments
フルアーマーゲームボーイに合体変形する過程の動画は初めて見た。 pic.twitter.com/JiCLBdsAan— Yoshino@連邦(www.renpou.com) (@yoshinokentarou) March 22, 2022
I love the translucent materials. Bring those back.
Kirby in more games please
Imagine if Kirby would be in Mario Kart 8— glad (@Gladybot) March 21, 2022
Here's a concept render I made of that pic.twitter.com/sxpTbdJECs
He likes to go fast too!
PC modders are at it again
Damn I'm playing Elden Ring on the wrong platform pic.twitter.com/sGjH1egbPf— BoomerShooterBundle.com (@DaveOshry) March 22, 2022
I hear a certain train has made its way into Elden Ring.
Sometimes the AI knows they got you good
eldenring AI with one of the hardest teabagging you've seen pic.twitter.com/7qTYFRyaXf— MarlinPie (@MarlinPie) March 22, 2022
Those big lions are tough.
Video game physics are fun
Using recoil to clear those gaps#indiedev #gamedev #UE4 #UnrealEngine #blender3d #screenshotsunday 🔫🐿 pic.twitter.com/6CRDCxGWXm— Dan DeEntremont (@QuiteDan) March 21, 2022
Look at it sailing over the gaps!
FAST CAT
SPEEDCAT pic.twitter.com/LJsNJbo37d— Gay Cats (@gayocats) March 20, 2022
GOTTA GO FAST.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Check out this photo of Rad having a nap. He loves a good nap. You can see more adorable pet pictures over on Shackpets. Download it for free on your Android or iOS device today!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
