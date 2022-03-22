New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Evening Reading - March 22, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This incredible sudoku contains no digits but does have two different colors of lines and an X through the diagonals. Worth trying out!

Let's get smart(er)

Kate Biberdorf teaches us about chemistry and how TV shows and movies got it wrong (or right)!

Wait, it's Tuesday?

Surely you jest.

So many Game Boy attachments

I love the translucent materials. Bring those back.

Kirby in more games please

He likes to go fast too!

PC modders are at it again

I hear a certain train has made its way into Elden Ring.

Sometimes the AI knows they got you good

Those big lions are tough.

Video game physics are fun

Look at it sailing over the gaps!

FAST CAT

GOTTA GO FAST.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad having a nap. He loves a good nap. You can see more adorable pet pictures over on Shackpets. Download it for free on your Android or iOS device today!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola