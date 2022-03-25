Is there a New Game Plus mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land? A look at whether there are other things to do after you beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a relatively short game, one that’ll take most people anywhere between 8 to 10 hours to beat. If you’re on the fence about Kirby and the Forgotten Land based on the game’s average completion time, you may have questions including whether there’s a New Game Plus mode.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

To start the New Game Plus mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you'll want to locate this tower with a yellow ladder on the western edge of Waddle Dee Town and look for a familiar face at the top.

Yes, there is a “New Game Plus” type mode in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. After you beat the main campaign, you can return to Waddle Dee Town for bonus content, including a new stage to the Colosseum, and a mode that falls under the New Game Plus category.

To avoid spoilers, we can’t tell you too much about the contents of this New Game Plus mode other than the fact that it’ll let you replay through locations you’ve already visited with a different theme and objective attached. You aren’t replaying these locations to find more Waddle Dees. Instead, you'll be on the lookout for something else. Again, we won’t spoil the surprise for you.

It’s worth noting that this mode is a little harder than the main campaign. If you’re someone who enjoys a challenge, this mode is perfect for that. Likewise, if you’re someone who wants to extract as much as possible from the game, tackling the “New Game Plus” stages is a must.

To start the New Game Plus mode, you'll want to head over to the tower on the western edge of Waddle Dee Town near the cinema and climb up to the top. There, you'll see a familiar face from the campaign who you'll want to talk to in order to begin digging into the New Game Plus content in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. As added incentive, once you've completed this New Game Plus mode, you'll unlock the "True Ending" to Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

