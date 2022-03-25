How long to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land? It's not a long game, but there's more than enough on offer to keep you busy after the credits roll.

With the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on March 25 comes questions like how long it takes to beat the game. Knowing how much time you’ll need to dedicate to Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be helpful for anyone on the fence about picking the game up, especially if you’ve already been dedicating a lot of time to beefy games like Elden Ring.

Fortunately, if you want to go back and forth between a game like Elden Ring and Kirby and the Forgotten Land you can certainly do so, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land can be completed pretty quickly.

How long to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

It'll take you anywhere from 8 to 10 hours on average to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will take approximately 10 hours on average to beat. If you’re looking to breeze through the game as quickly as possible, you can beat it in as little as 8 hours. Alternatively, if you’re worried about the game being too short, the game has a wealth of replayability to its main stages and side Treasure Road stages in addition to Waddle Dee Town mini games like Tilt-and-Roll Kirby.

There’s also an optional New Game Plus mode that’ll unlock after you beat the campaign which will give you even more to do in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. For die-hard completionists, the game can potentially take up to 12 hours to 100% on the hardest difficulty setting, Wild Mode. However, for most people, you can expect to spend anywhere between 8 and 10 hours in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

We hope this helps, and for more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to read through our full review of the game!