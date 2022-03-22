Mothergunship Forge brings bullet hell FPS & custom gun craft to VR in June 2022 Terrible Posture Games is porting its incredibly customizable build-a-gun shooter Mothergunship into SteamVR and Meta Quest 2.

Mothergunship is quite the shooter. Released in 2018 by Versus Evil and Terrible Posture Games, it lets players create their own wicked weapons from literally countless combinations of parts to do battle against an onslaught of alien robots and massive bosses. Now, that versatile shooter is coming over to a multitude of VR platforms with Mothergunship Forge. It’s a VR adaptation of everything beloved about the original Mothergunship coming to SteamVR-capable and Meta Quest 2 headsets in June 2022.

Terrible Posture Games announced Mothergunship Forge in a press release with a fresh new YouTube trailer on March 22, 2022. Coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest 2 on June 16, 2022, Mothergunship Forge takes the original bullet hell FPS and adapts it thoughtfully to VR controls. True to the original forms, players will take on a roguelike battle against a gauntlet of alien robots, collecting parts and assembling the firearms of their own creative dreams to do battle. The only limiter is the energy your weapon consumes per shot, so building between power, speed, and numerous other perks supplied by your gun’s parts is key.

With Mothergunship Forge, not only will players be able to go whole-hog on their own weapons, but they’ll be able to take on the battle with friends in co-op, or just show off their best and deadliest firearms to each other. With attachments that have attachments, as Terrible Posture puts it, everything from a “chaingun that shoots nuts and bolts” to a “unicorn pizza delivery system” is possible if you have the pieces to assemble it. Challenge your buds to get the most kills and go as far as you can go.

The original Mothergunship has quite the devoted fans and a Mostly Positive on Steam. With Mothergunship Forge bringing the action and customization to VR headsets in June, we look forward to new and eclectic battles and weapon tuning on SteamVR and Meta Quest 2.