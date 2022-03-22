Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed brings crossplay ghoul patrols in Q4 2022 We'll be able to enjoy asymmetrical bustin' and spooking from the folks who brought us Predator: Hunting Grounds later this year.

Illfonic has made something of a name for itself developing asymmetrical multiplayer games based on iconic licenses, and it looks like that excellence is about to continue with Ghostbusters this year. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a new title coming from Illfonic that will ask us to pick up our proton packs, ghost traps, and other bustin’ gear to take down some troublesome spirits, or be the spirit itself and terrorize the Ghostbusters and the citizens of the city. It’s coming to consoles and PC with crossplay in late 2022.

Illfonic announced the details of Ghsotbusters: Spirits Unleashed in a press release with a new YouTube trailer on March 22, 2022. Coming sometime in Q4 2022, Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed will land on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with crossplay planned between all platforms. You’ll play on the side of four Ghostbusters or one ghost as the four attempt to track down and trap the spirit while it attempts to cause chaos and raise the haunting level of the area to irreversible levels.

Busters will have some iconic faces advising them in their missions. Ernie Hudson returns as Winston Zeddermore to give players missions and send them out into the field. Meanwhile, Dan Aykroyd returns to voice Ray Stantz and give players boosts of wisdom at the Ray’s Occult Books shop.

On the ghostbusters side, players will utilize iconic gear including proton packs and ghost traps, but you’ll also be able to upgrade your gear and abilities to better hunt troublesome spectors. Ghosts too will have all sorts of tools at their disposal, including being able to call out minions, possess objects, slime unsuspecting humans, and cause all sorts of terror and shenanigans.

With Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed confirmed for a Q4 2022 release on consoles and PC, be sure to check out our recent preview of the game right to learn more, right here at Shacknews.