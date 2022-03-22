How to make Groups for games - Nintendo Switch User can now create Groups for their games on Nintendo Switch, organizing them neatly into folders.

Nintendo has given players the ability to create Groups on their Nintendo Switch. This system, as the name suggests, groups games into folders, making for easier and cleaner management of game libraries. The whole process is simple to, here’s how you do it.

How to make groups & folders

With the release of version 14.0.0, Nintendo Switch owners can now create Groups on their system. This allows users to group together games, keeping them organized in folders. To do this, follow these steps:

Scroll to the right on the main menu Select All Software Press L Button to view your Groups Select “Create a Group” or press the + Button Choose which games you want in the Group and press Next Change the order of the titles and press Next Give the Group a name and confirm

Users can now create Groups for their games.

The first time you go to Groups, you will be prompted to create a Group. After you make your first one, you can make a new Group by visiting the same page and pressing the + Button. When looking at the Group page, users can also press the Y Button to sort the groups. This allows the user to rearrange the order of the folders like they can the order of the games within a Group.

A game can be in as many different Groups as you want. This is useful if you want to organize all your games by genre, whether you’ve completed them or not, or games for specific users or moods. It’s a neat new system that should give those with larger libraries more organizational options.

Now that you know how to make Groups on your Nintendo Switch, you can start creating all sorts of folders for your games! Be sure to check out the Shacknews Nintendo Switch page for more information on Nintendo’s hottest handheld-console hybrid, including the latest news and guides!