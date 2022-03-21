ShackStream: Instruments of Destruction breaks the walls down on Indie-licious On today's episode of Indie-licious, we're going hard to the paint with a bevy of bulldozing machines in Instruments of Destruction.

Here at Shacknews, we sure do love destructible voxels. We’ve shared our love of such elements many a time throughout all sorts of games. With that in mind, we’re happy to share that we’re playing Instruments of Destruction on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Instruments of Destruction comes to us from Radiangames. It’s out in early access on PC via Steam and has been since March 2, 2022. The entire premise of the game is a sandbox of destructible buildings and the building of machines with which to demolish them. The game features a GPU-driven particle system that allows for the satisfying annihilation of all sorts of structures. Not only that, you can build your own machine with which to sling weight around and break intricate structures into bits and pieces.

Join us for today’s episode of Indie-licious as we go live with Instruments of Destruction on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream below.

The Instruments of Destruction are many. We’re going to see what kind of crazy contraptions we can put together for your destructive pleasures. Tune in to Indie-licious as we go live with the game shortly.