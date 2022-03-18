Evening Reading - March 18, 2022

Happy Friday, once again, to the good people at Shacknews! This is another friendly reminder to always remember to floss, because bad things happen when you don't! You wind up getting deep cleanings and unpleasant metal instruments invading your gums. It's not fun, you guys.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Trek to Yomi feels like playing through a Kurosawa film
- Apex Legends Mobile targets summer 2022 full release
- Roller Champions release window delayed to late spring 2022
- Gran Turismo 7 developer apologizes after 30 hours of downtime
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition is getting one last major update this March
- Alberto 'Crumbz' Rengifo on becoming a League of Legends pro and life in esports
- Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle offers 100+ items for $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Version 1.3.0 patch notes add Arceus event
- New World Heart of Madness update detailed in new blog post
- Stardew Valley mobile is now being self-published by ConcernedApe
- Employees describe Moon Studios as an 'oppressive place to work'
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite Mario Kart course?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 18: PlayStation Mega March
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 18: Stand With Ukraine
Around the gaming horn
Noted in the PC deals post earlier, but if you're playing Inscryption, it should be noted that there's a free update available right now!
Who's ready to kill Chaos? (For the sake of transparency, we did not get early review code for this one, so I'll be killing Chaos along with the rest of you. Stay tuned!)
Here's the accolades trailer for The King of Fighters XV, which now has new DLC available!
And, of course, it's time to get back into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Enjoy the new tracks!
Legends of March Madness
This Indiana cheerleader is a legend for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/qP3X5ZHBex— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2022
READY? O-KAY!
"Do not power off when you see this symbol"
March 18, 2022
Too many hard crashes have burned me over the years. Some soft locks, too.
The current state of the NFL summed up
March 18, 2022
As a Chargers fan, don't I know it?
And, yes, once again, speaking of Elden Ring...
Elden Ring: Week 4
We're diving into some more Elden Ring, starting with this discovery...
apparently some fake walls in Elden Ring take multiple hits to reveal, and oh my god this changes everything— Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) March 18, 2022
(clip from user teristam on r/eldenring) pic.twitter.com/Jt8MNUDY0j
Just when you thought you saw it all, right?
A weapon to surpass Metal Gear #Vtuber #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/t1YQchzKk1— Takahata 🍻Vtuber Bartender🥂 (@Takahata101) March 18, 2022
Real Tom & Jerry vibes here.
What's that? You want more footage of these things?
we do it #PS5Share, #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/22bIUDkbmm— Liam Allen-Miller (@RSSLiam) March 17, 2022
The solution appears to be to give them indigestion.
Stupid effing game. #PS5Share, #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/pPVmK5VyNx— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) March 18, 2022
"SIR! We are having a conversation here!"
Trying out the magic in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/ORB647jC6q— GIFHaus (@GIF_Haus) March 18, 2022
Hey, we're operating on Final Fantasy 7 rules, which means there should be no interrupting of the Meteor spell!
And lastly, once again...
How's it going, Max?
Attack on @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/9nExWiCyck— Jorge Constantini (@itotweets_) March 17, 2022
BONK on the head!
Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.
This week in Chucknews
Chuck: “I lead the country in Griddy” 🤣— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 18, 2022
(via @MarchMadnessMBB)
pic.twitter.com/uZ9unYyeke
Shaq gets a break this week, so we can watch Chuck with... whatever this is.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Another week, another moment where I post the latest rap from The Acc--
I'm sorry, I'm being handed a note that this is... WHOSE HOUSE?
SWERVE'S HOUSE!
Tonight in video game music
We're going to keep the Elden Ring theme going here and post this metal cover from Lame Genie.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this third weekend of March, the first of March Madness. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
