Evening Reading - March 18, 2022

Noted in the PC deals post earlier, but if you're playing Inscryption, it should be noted that there's a free update available right now!

Who's ready to kill Chaos? (For the sake of transparency, we did not get early review code for this one, so I'll be killing Chaos along with the rest of you. Stay tuned!)

Here's the accolades trailer for The King of Fighters XV, which now has new DLC available!

And, of course, it's time to get back into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Enjoy the new tracks!

Legends of March Madness

This Indiana cheerleader is a legend for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/qP3X5ZHBex — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2022

READY? O-KAY!

"Do not power off when you see this symbol"

Too many hard crashes have burned me over the years. Some soft locks, too.

The current state of the NFL summed up

As a Chargers fan, don't I know it?

And, yes, once again, speaking of Elden Ring...

Elden Ring: Week 4

We're diving into some more Elden Ring, starting with this discovery...

apparently some fake walls in Elden Ring take multiple hits to reveal, and oh my god this changes everything

(clip from user teristam on r/eldenring) pic.twitter.com/Jt8MNUDY0j — Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) March 18, 2022

Just when you thought you saw it all, right?

Real Tom & Jerry vibes here.

What's that? You want more footage of these things?

The solution appears to be to give them indigestion.

"SIR! We are having a conversation here!"

Trying out the magic in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/ORB647jC6q — GIFHaus (@GIF_Haus) March 18, 2022

Hey, we're operating on Final Fantasy 7 rules, which means there should be no interrupting of the Meteor spell!

And lastly, once again...

How's it going, Max?

BONK on the head!

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

This week in Chucknews

Shaq gets a break this week, so we can watch Chuck with... whatever this is.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Another week, another moment where I post the latest rap from The Acc--

I'm sorry, I'm being handed a note that this is... WHOSE HOUSE?

SWERVE'S HOUSE!

Tonight in video game music

We're going to keep the Elden Ring theme going here and post this metal cover from Lame Genie.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this third weekend of March, the first of March Madness. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.