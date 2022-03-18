New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Xur's location & wares for March 18, 2022 - Destiny 2

Find Xur's location and what he's selling in Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there, guardians. Friday is here, which means the Agent of the Nine is back in Destiny 2. If you're looking for Xur, let Shacknews help you find him and figure out what he's selling.

Xur is located at Watcher's Grave on Nessus. This is where they will remain throughout the weekend.

Xur accepts Legendary Shards as currency on all of his wares. If you're running low, consider checking out our guide on an easy way to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 18, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

  • The Colony
  • Peregrine Greaves
    • Mobility - 13
    • Resilience - 13
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 12
    • Total - 52
  • Sealed Ahamkara Grasps
    • Mobility - 7
    • Resilience - 11
    • Recovery - 6
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 2
    • Strength - 16
    • Total - 48
  • Chromatic Fire
    • Mobility - 6
    • Resilience - 8
    • Recovery - 11
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 6
    • Strength - 10
    • Total - 47

That's where you can find Xur and what he's selling in Destiny 2 this week. Typically, we recommend you pick up any items that you may not already have so long as you can afford them. It's good to have them in you back pocket in case they become useful at some point down the road. Of course, you should be sure to consult Shacknews' Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for all of your Destiny 2 needs.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola