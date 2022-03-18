Xur's location & wares for March 18, 2022 - Destiny 2 Find Xur's location and what he's selling in Destiny 2.

Hey there, guardians. Friday is here, which means the Agent of the Nine is back in Destiny 2. If you're looking for Xur, let Shacknews help you find him and figure out what he's selling.

Xur is located at Watcher's Grave on Nessus. This is where they will remain throughout the weekend.

Xur accepts Legendary Shards as currency on all of his wares. If you're running low, consider checking out our guide on an easy way to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 18, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

The Colony

Peregrine Greaves

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 52

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 2 Strength - 16 Total - 48

Chromatic Fire

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 11 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 10 Total - 47



That's where you can find Xur and what he's selling in Destiny 2 this week. Typically, we recommend you pick up any items that you may not already have so long as you can afford them. It's good to have them in you back pocket in case they become useful at some point down the road. Of course, you should be sure to consult Shacknews' Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for all of your Destiny 2 needs.