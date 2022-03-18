Apex Legends Mobile targets summer 2022 full release The mobile version of Respawn Entertainment's battle royale shooter has already soft-launched in certain regions and worldwide pre-registration is open now.

Apex Legends Mobile has been a promise for a few years now, but quite a few delays and setbacks have kept it from properly happening in a timely fashion. Those hurdles seem to be coming to an end, though. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have soft-launched the game in several nations and regions worldwide and a recent update states that the team is targeting a worldwide release in summer 2022 with pre-registration opening now.

Respawn Entertainment shared the latest update on Apex Legends Mobile via a new registration page for the game on the Apex Legends website. Players who are hoping to get in on the action as soon as it becomes available in their region can register for access now on compatible Android devices (iOS is coming shortly). The page also lists system requirements for the game. Perhaps just as importantly, Respawn confirmed that it has now set a target for summer 2022 in launching Apex Legends Mobile worldwide. No concrete date has been set beyond that window.

Apex Legends Mobile will, like its console and PC counterparts, be free to play. There will be no buyable items that can boost player gameplay, only a battle pass full of cosmetic items players can earn for the characters on the roster and the various weapons in the game. Respawn has run into some delays with Apex Legends Mobile since it was first announced. At one point, Apex Legends Mobile was supposed to arrive sometime in 2020. It was also supposed to have a beta in 2021. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and other factors pushed a lot of tech industry deadlines and projects back and Apex Legends Mobile was likely included.

Nonetheless, the game has launched in a few regions now and it looks like Respawn is ready to aggressively expand its availability. Stay tuned for further updates as we move closer to the summer 2022 launch window.