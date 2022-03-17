Evening Reading - March 17, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Guardian Gab: Sam & Bill give their thoughts on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- WWE 2K22 review: Avoiding the botch job
- Tunic review: A fox in Dark Souls clothing
- Hogwarts Legacy gets a Holiday 2022 release window at PlayStation State of Play
- GameStop (GME) does not hold a Q&A during Q4 2021 conference call
- GameStop (GME) PC gaming sales were up 150% in 2021
- GameStop (GME) expects to launch NFT Marketplace by close of Q2 2022
- GameStop (GME) grew PowerUp Rewards Pro memberships by 32% in Q4 2021
- GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings results beat revenue expectations, posts loss
- GameStop discloses 8.9 million GME directly registered shares at Computershare
- Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.07 reduces race rewards despite microtransaction complaints
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku where the main goal is to build a snake and some skyscrapers!
Mushroom jerky? Sign me up
I love all these faux-meat products.
What do these signs mean?
March 18, 2022
Check your talismans bro.
What does your pouch look like?
Fashion souls is cool and all but the real question is...— Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) March 16, 2022
What's your Elden Ring pouch setup?
Here's mine: pic.twitter.com/pzxMlWVN6V
Basically just Torrent and the telescope for me.
Check out this star!
Small adjustments, major progress!— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) March 16, 2022
Having completed 2 more mirror alignment steps, #NASAWebb’s optical performance will be able to meet or exceed its science goals. Now that’s good optics! 😉 https://t.co/lGUdT9emkD #UnfoldTheUniverse
Curious about this image? Thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OQXb20rrL7
The Webb Telescope is incredible.
Love this aesthetic
Anime : Sailor Moon pic.twitter.com/cY9Sil1zDC— 90s Anime ✨ (@90sVisuaI) March 17, 2022
Bring back old school anime style.
Arnie has an important message
I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022
What a great bloke.
Kyrgios deals with a heckler
Kyrgios to heckler:— ALM (@TheRealALM) March 18, 2022
"Are you playing? Are you good at tennis?"
"Exactly, why are you speaking?"
*points to Ben Stiller*
"Do I tell him how to act? No!" pic.twitter.com/OsyA6mKyKE
What sort of idiot heckles a tennis player or any sports player for that matter?
Totally safe frogs
*narrows eyes*— geeky steven (@geekysteven) March 17, 2022
You wouldn't write it like that unless you poisoned the firgs pic.twitter.com/qwjcPVqODH
You can definitely eat these.
