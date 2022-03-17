Evening Reading - March 17, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku where the main goal is to build a snake and some skyscrapers!

Mushroom jerky? Sign me up

I love all these faux-meat products.

What do these signs mean?

Check your talismans bro.

What does your pouch look like?

Fashion souls is cool and all but the real question is...



What's your Elden Ring pouch setup?



Here's mine: pic.twitter.com/pzxMlWVN6V — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) March 16, 2022

Basically just Torrent and the telescope for me.

Check out this star!

Small adjustments, major progress!



Having completed 2 more mirror alignment steps, #NASAWebb’s optical performance will be able to meet or exceed its science goals. Now that’s good optics! 😉 https://t.co/lGUdT9emkD #UnfoldTheUniverse



Curious about this image? Thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OQXb20rrL7 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) March 16, 2022

The Webb Telescope is incredible.

Love this aesthetic

Anime : Sailor Moon pic.twitter.com/cY9Sil1zDC — 90s Anime ✨ (@90sVisuaI) March 17, 2022

Bring back old school anime style.

Arnie has an important message

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

What a great bloke.

Kyrgios deals with a heckler

Kyrgios to heckler:

"Are you playing? Are you good at tennis?"

"Exactly, why are you speaking?"

*points to Ben Stiller*

"Do I tell him how to act? No!" pic.twitter.com/OsyA6mKyKE — ALM (@TheRealALM) March 18, 2022

What sort of idiot heckles a tennis player or any sports player for that matter?

Totally safe frogs

*narrows eyes*



You wouldn't write it like that unless you poisoned the firgs pic.twitter.com/qwjcPVqODH — geeky steven (@geekysteven) March 17, 2022

You can definitely eat these.

