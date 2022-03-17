New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 17, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku where the main goal is to build a snake and some skyscrapers!

Mushroom jerky? Sign me up

I love all these faux-meat products.

What do these signs mean?

Check your talismans bro.

What does your pouch look like?

Basically just Torrent and the telescope for me.

Check out this star!

The Webb Telescope is incredible.

Love this aesthetic

Bring back old school anime style.

Arnie has an important message

What a great bloke.

Kyrgios deals with a heckler

What sort of idiot heckles a tennis player or any sports player for that matter?

Totally safe frogs

You can definitely eat these.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad looking out the window. You can see more photos of Rad and upload your own pet pictures by downloading Shackpets! Then, challenge your pet against other pets and vote which one is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

