Hogwarts Legacy gets a Holiday 2022 release window at PlayStation State of Play Avalanche Software showed off new Hogwarts Legacy footage and details, including a new release window.

The latest PlayStation State of Play was solely dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming single-player RPG set in the Harry Potter universe from Avalanche Software. During the event, we got our first look at gameplay as well as an introduction to the game’s many systems. We also got a new release window for Holiday 2022.

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play featured 14 minutes of gameplay in the upcoming wizarding adventure. It’s here that we get an idea of how the Hogwarts experience will go. New students at the wizarding school in the late 1800s, the game is set long before the events of Harry Potter. Because of that, there won’t be too many familiar faces, though we do see Nearly Headless Nick and Peeves.

When players begin their journey, they’ll be sorted into one of Hogwarts' four houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. We see the players in common rooms for each house, sporting their respective robes. As students at Hogwarts, players will attend classes such as Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, and Herbology. There are duels, and the trailer shows off the game’s combo-based combat. Spells like Descendo, Incendio, Expelliarmus, Accio, Stupify, and Avada Kedavra were all featured in the video.

In addition to the range of available spells, players can also build their character with unique gear and talents. Magical items can be crafted, or purchased from shop owners in Hogsmeade. The developers also teased a companion system, with players being able to take NPC characters along with them for adventures and dive into their unique stories.

Hogwarts Legacy is confirmed to be releasing this Holiday season, which puts it in the October-December range. The game had been originally targeting 2021 but was delayed to 2022. As we get closer to that launch, stick with Shacknews for more details.