GameStop (GME) PC gaming sales were up 150% in 2021 GameStop announced that its PC gaming sales had jumped 150% in 2021 thanks to new and expanded brand relationships.

During its Q4 2021 earnings call today, GameStop (GME) announced that PC gaming sales were up 150% year-over-year.

GameStop reported its Q4 2021 earnings today, and several key points were revealed about the company's performance over the last year. Not least among them was that PC gaming sales were up 150% year of year. This was largely due to new and expanded brand relationships with companies like Alienware, Corsair, Lenovo, and others. This data point was mentioned during the earnings call today. A big theme of today's earnings call was how GameStop is pivoting to a more modern business model than the company had used previously, and how focusing on its customers will see the company succeed in the future.

Of course, the growth in PC gaming sales wasn't the only news to come from GameStop today. The company reported its full Q4 2021 earnings, announced its intention to launch and NFT marketplace, and reported a 32% increase in year-over-year subscribers to its PowerUp Rewards Pro program.

Today's Q4 2021 earnings call from GameStop ended without a Q&A, but you can catch up on everything announced by visiting our GameStop topic page.