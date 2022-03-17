ShackStream: Australian Desert bound with Shack Air Time to take a short detour from our flights towards Western Australia to head into the center of the continent for some desert fun.

Shack Air has been making its way westward from Melbourne with a goal of reaching Perth, Australia. This week, captain Jan is taking a detour to the center of the Australian continent. We'll be flying our Qantas Airbus A320 Neo to Alice Springs. While this is a significant detour, it does set up next week's flight, which will see Shack Air switch to a smaller airplane and go sightseeing around Ayres Rock.

Our flight will take the full two hours, so we'll have little time to waste getting out of Adelaide at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET tonight. We'll once again be flying in the excellent freeware add-on Airbus A32Nx from Flybywire and sporting the special 100 years Qantas livery available from Flightsim.to. For more details of what was included in the Australian world update, check out the trailer below.

If anyone wants to fly along our stream or check out the flight for themselves, this is the flight plan we've filed:

YPAD HAWKY5 HAWKY J58 WHA J251 SADEL DCT YBAS

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!