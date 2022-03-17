Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings call here The GameStop Q4 2021 earnings call is taking place soon, here's how you can listen in.

More than a year after the infamous short squeeze, GameStop (GME) continues to be one of the most interesting companies to follow from a business and financial standpoint. The retailer is constantly introducing new services as it looks to stay competitive in the increasingly digital landscape, and it’s been reflected in its recent financial performance. GameStop executives will discuss the company’s most recent quarter today in an earnings call with investors that will also be open to the public. Here’s how you can listen in on the Q4 2021 GameStop (GME) earnings call.

Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings call here

The GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings call will take place today, March 17, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We here at Shacknews will be tuned in and will be broadcasting the earnings call in its entirety over on our Twitch channel, which is also embedded above. If you’d rather listen independently, you can register over on GameStop’s investor relations page by providing your name, phone number, and email address. Following the conclusion of the call, you can catch it as a VOD over on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

During the GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings call, company leadership will go over the information found in its latest earnings report. They’ll also provide some insight into the coming months and will likely field calls from investors. While these calls are usually filled with financial and business discussion, it’s often where we get the first word of new products and services, so you can bet we’ll be keeping an ear out.

If you can’t listen to GameStop’s (GME) Q4 2021 earnings report today, there’s no need to worry. You can expect to read about any potential news and announcements right over on Shacknews’ GameStop topic page.