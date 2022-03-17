The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox dev talks fusing education and video games Creating a video game that is educational is tough work, but the team at Flamehawk Studios is up for the challenge.

Education and video games aren’t usually two things that go hand-in-hand. For a lot of parents, if a child is playing a video game, there’s a good chance they’re not learning something new or helping their education. For Michael Grieci, the founder of Flamehawk Studios, this was a problem for which he wanted to find a solution. We here at Shacknews had the opportunity to sit down with Grieci and talk about The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox, which is his take on making video games educational.

Grieci has managed to do the impossible: bring together education and video games. With the Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox, users are able to create their own lessons and quizzes using the Battle Trivia system. This system allows parents to input their children’s curriculum into the game, enhancing the learning experience.

It’s really interesting to hear Grieci talk about the genesis of this idea and how his background as a gamer played a role. He would see his kids come home with their homework that required playing some sort of educational game that wasn’t even fun. The problem was obvious, and with his passion for video games, the solution began to form.

Be sure to take a look at The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox over on Steam. While you’re out there gallivanting around the internet, swing on by to the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for even more exclusive developer interviews and the Shacknews YouTube channel for guides, reviews, and more!