ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 170 Tonight the reign of the emperor comes to an end in Final Fantasy 2!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing, and hopefully concluding, our Final Fantasy 2 playthrough. During the last episode, our party finally found Mav, the long sought after, missing party member. We also made it through the Jade Passage and arrived at Pandaemonium, the last dungeon in the game. If the last few dungeons in the game are any indication, then our party is going to have to do some serious leveling if we're going to defeat the emperor. The main culprit here that’s under leveled is Mav, as the game gives him to your party so late in the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if tonight is the night the emperor takes his last breath and we save the land!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the show is more of our Hollow Knight and Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthroughs.

