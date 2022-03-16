T-PAIN governs over his Holy Booty Empire in Crusader Kings 3 T-Pain stars in a new ad for Crusader Kings 3 ahead of its Game Pass release.

It was recently revealed that Crusader Kings 3 will be joining Xbox Game Pass later this month, allowing subscribers to experience the Middle Age strategy game from Paradox Interactive. The game made an appearance during the latest ID@Xbox showcase, where we got to take another look at the title ahead of its addition. It’s here that we saw T-Pain take the game for a spin and live out his own dynasty.

T-Pain popped up during the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase livestream to show off Crusader Kings 3 on the Xbox Series X. No stranger to the video game world, T-Pain is an avid gamer and frequently streams on twitch. “Watch Grammy Award winner and rap royalty T-Pain rewrite history in style in Crusader Kings III. This natural utopia is disrupted when His Majesty's legendary dynasty and new personal religion encounter surprising opposition.”

The @ID_Xbox showcase is still going on, but we just witnessed "Paragon of Virtue" @TPAIN create the new Bootyism religion and had to alert the Internet immediately. https://t.co/4GrijlPtVW #Bootyism pic.twitter.com/WOZ1gMZXbK — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 16, 2022

Crusader Kings 3 is set to be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X at the end of this month. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like T-Pain and his Holy Booty Empire will be a part of the experience. That said, fans will be able to dig into the crop of post-launch content that came to Crusader Kings 3 last month with the release of the Royal Court Expansion.

T-Pain’s Crusader Kings 3 promo was just one of several memorable moments from today's event. For more of the news out of the March 2022 ID@Xbox showcase, Shacknews has you taken care of.