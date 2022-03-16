New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

T-PAIN governs over his Holy Booty Empire in Crusader Kings 3

T-Pain stars in a new ad for Crusader Kings 3 ahead of its Game Pass release.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

It was recently revealed that Crusader Kings 3 will be joining Xbox Game Pass later this month, allowing subscribers to experience the Middle Age strategy game from Paradox Interactive. The game made an appearance during the latest ID@Xbox showcase, where we got to take another look at the title ahead of its addition. It’s here that we saw T-Pain take the game for a spin and live out his own dynasty.

T-Pain popped up during the March 2022 ID@Xbox Showcase livestream to show off Crusader Kings 3 on the Xbox Series X. No stranger to the video game world, T-Pain is an avid gamer and frequently streams on twitch. “Watch Grammy Award winner and rap royalty T-Pain rewrite history in style in Crusader Kings III. This natural utopia is disrupted when His Majesty's legendary dynasty and new personal religion encounter surprising opposition.”

Crusader Kings 3 is set to be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X at the end of this month. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like T-Pain and his Holy Booty Empire will be a part of the experience. That said, fans will be able to dig into the crop of post-launch content that came to Crusader Kings 3 last month with the release of the Royal Court Expansion.

T-Pain’s Crusader Kings 3 promo was just one of several memorable moments from today's event. For more of the news out of the March 2022 ID@Xbox showcase, Shacknews has you taken care of.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola