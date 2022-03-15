Resident Evil 2, 3, & 7 DLC and saves will be supported by cross-gen transfer The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades of Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes will feature save data and DLC transfer support.

One of the more interesting and neat announcements to have come out of Capcom recently is the announcement of next-gen versions of three major Resident Evil games, including Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. Already pretty stellar games on their own, they’ll get a collection of upgrades for next-gen consoles. If you’re worried about having to start over on the new platform, don’t be. PS4 and Xbox One save data on Resident Evil 7, 2, and 3 will be able to transfer over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions respectively.

Capcom announced cross-gen data transfer support for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Resident Evil 7, 2, and 3 via a tweet on the Resident Evil Twitter on March 15, 2022. According to the devs, existing save data and DLC from all three games will be able to move to the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions intact. It looks like save data will have to remain within the console family though. No moving PS4 saves to Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One data to PS5.

We're happy to confirm that save data from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions. DLC that comes with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well! https://t.co/FVVTPuHBQs — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 15, 2022

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Resident Evil 7 and the RE2 and RE3 remakes were announced just last week. With these upgraded versions (available to owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions at no extra cost), players will be able to enjoy an upgraded version of the horror experience in each game with ray tracing, 3D audio, frame rate improvements, and console-specific improvements such as haptic feedback on the PS5’s DualSense controller. There are further improvements as well.

With the upgrades already confirmed as free updates for those who have the appropriate consoles, the save data transfer option will likely come as a delight to those who don’t want to start over if they move Resident Evil 7, 2, or 3 to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. There are no release dates on the new editions just yet so stay tuned as we await further updates.