Evening Reading - March 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon is back to tackle another sudoku today, this time it's one that only has three given digits but plenty of constraints to work within.

Shark Tank!

Would you use a canister of oxygen while working out? Did you even know this was a thing worth doing?

Popping a bubble from the inside

How good is making bubbles? Definitely a highlight of being a child. The Slow Mo Guys decide to take it a step further and put Dan in a bubble!

The ultimate Sifu mod

sifu modding has peaked pic.twitter.com/TbnlwHFHMB — Naχshe (@Naxshe22) March 14, 2022

It just makes sense.

New Halo trailer is looking awesome

I cannot wait to see Halo come to live in another TV series.

Halo is the best

Maybe it's a Halo kind of day.

Twin Peaks: The Return

I think I need to rewatch Twin Peaks again.

Hidden paths everywhere

Tricked! Bamboozled!

Are you having a good time?

as an empath, I can sense that none of us are having a good time — aaron edwards (@aaronmedwards) March 10, 2022

I think we should all focus on having a good time.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is a photo of Rad having a lovely nap. Perhaps you should schedule some naps too? While you're lying down for a nap, take a moment to download Shackpets and look at all the cute animals! You can even upload photos of your own pet, challenge other pets, and vote for which one is cuter!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.