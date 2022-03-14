Evening Reading - March 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo has us hungry for more horror after a spooky sample
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia review: Clash of the magical girls
- Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 14, 2022
- Perfect Dark reboot's director may have left the project
- The Halo series takes a bold swing at Master Chief and the franchise mythos
- Kirby 30th anniversary concert livestream announced for August 2022
- GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earnings expectations and whisper number
- Square Enix has launched a player survey to try to improve Babylon's Fall
- OtherSide Entertainment lead says studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon is back to tackle another sudoku today, this time it's one that only has three given digits but plenty of constraints to work within.
Shark Tank!
Would you use a canister of oxygen while working out? Did you even know this was a thing worth doing?
Popping a bubble from the inside
How good is making bubbles? Definitely a highlight of being a child. The Slow Mo Guys decide to take it a step further and put Dan in a bubble!
The ultimate Sifu mod
sifu modding has peaked pic.twitter.com/TbnlwHFHMB— Naχshe (@Naxshe22) March 14, 2022
It just makes sense.
New Halo trailer is looking awesome
Silver Team, on me! Stream #HaloTheSeries March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/LzuHHETfS3— Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) March 14, 2022
I cannot wait to see Halo come to live in another TV series.
Halo is the best
I Love Halo pic.twitter.com/PTcuR3Q9Yc— Elyk (@ImElykOnTwitch) March 14, 2022
Maybe it's a Halo kind of day.
Twin Peaks: The Return
March 13, 2022
I think I need to rewatch Twin Peaks again.
Hidden paths everywhere
March 10, 2022
Tricked! Bamboozled!
Are you having a good time?
as an empath, I can sense that none of us are having a good time— aaron edwards (@aaronmedwards) March 10, 2022
I think we should all focus on having a good time.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here is a photo of Rad having a lovely nap. Perhaps you should schedule some naps too? While you're lying down for a nap, take a moment to download Shackpets and look at all the cute animals! You can even upload photos of your own pet, challenge other pets, and vote for which one is cuter!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 14, 2022