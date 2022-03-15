Watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC digital event livestream here Here's how you can watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC livestream.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to expand this summer with the release of Sunbreak, a DLC that will give players more content to explore. Developer Capcom will soon be holding a Monster Hunter Digital Event, where it will share news and updates on what’s next for the franchise. A portion of this event will be dedicated to the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC. Here’s how you can watch the event and see what’s new.

The Monster Hunter Digital Event will be streamed live today, March 14, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It will be broadcasted over on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel, which you can also view using the video embed above.

The Monster Hunter Digital event will run for a total of 20 minutes. Although it won’t be entirely focused on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a decent portion of it will be. In the official announcement, Capcom stated that players can expect “exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more!”

When Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was first revealed back in 2021, we got a look at Elder Dragon Malzeno, one of the new creatures featured in the DLC. Other than that, we don’t know much about the expansion. That will finally change today. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is currently targeting a summer 2022 release window. We’ll be sure to provide any necessary Monster Hunter updates right here on Shacknews.