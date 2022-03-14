WWE announces Moonsault NFT marketplace The response is exactly as you'd expect, with fans less than stoked about the idea of WWE-themed NFTs.

At SXSW, it was announced by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon that the WWE is getting its very own NFT platform called WWE Moonsault. As you’d expect, you’ll be able to find and purchase a variety of WWE-themed NFTs through this platform.

The official website for Moonsault NFT is live right now, though you can’t do any NFT shopping on it just yet. Instead, there’s an option to sign up for email updates on Moonsault NFT’s imminent launch. No information has been provided regarding when this launch will take place.

Yesterday at #SXSW, WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon announced WWE's new NFT platform, WWE Moonsault!



Head to the site and sign up for additional details ➡️ https://t.co/cLAl9Sr8jq pic.twitter.com/tQtbUlxGeJ — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2022

That said, there is a “Terms of Service" section on the website that runs through what NFTs are, and what you can expect in terms of ownership when you purchase a WWE NFT. In the section regarding licensed rights, the website’s terms are as follows:

Your Licensed Rights ("Licensed Rights" or "License"). You acknowledge and agree that the Licensed NFTs are made available solely as collectibles for entertainment purposes. Without limiting the foregoing and subject to your continued compliance with this Agreement, BCL grants to you, for as long as you own them, a worldwide, revocable, non-exclusive, non-transferable (except as specifically provided below in Section 3(b), royalty-free license to use, copy, and display the Art for any Licensed NFTs solely for the following purposes: (i) your own personal, non-commercial use; (ii) as part of a marketplace that permits the purchase and sale of your Licensed NFTs, provided that the marketplace cryptographically verifies each Licensed NFT owner´s rights to display the associated Art to ensure only the actual owner can display the Art; or (iii) as part of a third-party website or application that permits the inclusion, involvement, or participation of your Licensed NFT, provided that the website/application cryptographically verifies each Licensed NFT owner´s rights to display the associated Art to ensure only the actual owner can display the Art. The License applies only to Art currently associated with each Licensed NFT, and such BCL may change or modify such Art as described in Section 1.

You can read more about what you can expect from the NFTs that’ll be available for purchase through Moonsault NFT on the terms page of the platform’s official website. And when more is known about the platform and the WWE NFT options that’ll be available for purchase, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Other aspects of the Moonsault NFT announcement that are of note include the fact that after Moonsault NFT was announced on social media, the response from WWE fans has been almost exclusively negative. Many fans were quick to remark on how much they hate NFTs, while others replied to the announcement with cheeky WWE-related facepalm images and GIFs, which you can check out to your amusement over on the Twitter post about Moonsault NFT.

After hearing about the Moonsault NFT platform for WWE, we’re curious what your thoughts are. How successful, or disastrous, do you think the platform will be? Let us know!