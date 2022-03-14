New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WWE announces Moonsault NFT marketplace

The response is exactly as you'd expect, with fans less than stoked about the idea of WWE-themed NFTs.
Morgan Shaver
At SXSW, it was announced by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon that the WWE is getting its very own NFT platform called WWE Moonsault. As you’d expect, you’ll be able to find and purchase a variety of WWE-themed NFTs through this platform.

The official website for Moonsault NFT is live right now, though you can’t do any NFT shopping on it just yet. Instead, there’s an option to sign up for email updates on Moonsault NFT’s imminent launch. No information has been provided regarding when this launch will take place.

That said, there is a “Terms of Service" section on the website that runs through what NFTs are, and what you can expect in terms of ownership when you purchase a WWE NFT. In the section regarding licensed rights, the website’s terms are as follows:

You can read more about what you can expect from the NFTs that’ll be available for purchase through Moonsault NFT on the terms page of the platform’s official website. And when more is known about the platform and the WWE NFT options that’ll be available for purchase, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The Moonsault NFT website is live right now, though you can only read through the terms and sign up for email updates.

Other aspects of the Moonsault NFT announcement that are of note include the fact that after Moonsault NFT was announced on social media, the response from WWE fans has been almost exclusively negative. Many fans were quick to remark on how much they hate NFTs, while others replied to the announcement with cheeky WWE-related facepalm images and GIFs, which you can check out to your amusement over on the Twitter post about Moonsault NFT.

After hearing about the Moonsault NFT platform for WWE, we’re curious what your thoughts are. How successful, or disastrous, do you think the platform will be? Let us know!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

