iOS 15.4 update lets you unlock iPhone Face ID while wearing a mask iOS 15.4 is out now and adds new capability to Face ID, Siri, and more.

Apple is constantly supplying new updates to iOS as it looks to perfect the user experience on iPhones and iPads. iOS 15.4 is the latest iteration of the operating system and delivers updates to the various features and services available on Apple devices. Most notably, iOS 15.4 adds the ability for users to unlock iPhone Face ID while wearing a mask.

iOS 15.4 update patch notes

These are the full notes for the iOS 15.4 update, as listed in the Settings app on compatible devices. To express the new update, open Settings and go to General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Face ID

Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and newer

Apple Pay and password autofill in apps and Safari can be used with Face ID while wearing a mask

Emoji

New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

FaceTime

SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps

Siri

Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or newer

Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

Vaccine cards

EU Digital COVID Certificate support in Health enables you to download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, lab results, and recovery records

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings

Close-up in Magnifier uses the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center

That’s everything found in the iOS 15.4 patch notes. For more on Apple and the company’s suite of services. Shacknews is your place.