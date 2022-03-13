Weekend Discussion - March 13, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

A bit of Destiny 2 discussion

Weapon crafting is the hot new mechanic in Destiny 2, and it's gone and introduced a slew of new materials for players to collect. One of the biggest voices in the community, Datto, has some thoughts on whether or not this end-game chase hits the mark or not.

Solving a scotch puzzle

Something a bit different from the LockPickingLawyer. I love a good wooden puzzle and this reward is great!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle by GBPack. While it has some familiar constraints, the actual solving process of this one is lovely.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The clutch F.L.U.D.D. save

Those are some slick moves, Mario!

There's a lot going on here

Spider-Man to the rescue, though!

Wacky waving inflatable tube guys are trying to summon something

A bigger, more powerful fan perhaps?

Is that cow bedazzled?

Look at it glimmer in the sunlight!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

