Weekend Discussion - March 13, 2022

A bit of Destiny 2 discussion
Weapon crafting is the hot new mechanic in Destiny 2, and it's gone and introduced a slew of new materials for players to collect. One of the biggest voices in the community, Datto, has some thoughts on whether or not this end-game chase hits the mark or not.
Solving a scotch puzzle
Something a bit different from the LockPickingLawyer. I love a good wooden puzzle and this reward is great!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle by GBPack. While it has some familiar constraints, the actual solving process of this one is lovely.
The clutch F.L.U.D.D. save
OH MY GOD #SuperMario3DAllStars #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uhgOlpfErI— Paper! (@PaperOdyssey_) March 12, 2022
Those are some slick moves, Mario!
There's a lot going on here
Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/Xrf0yQ0xtp— TrayToro (@traytrayolay) March 12, 2022
Spider-Man to the rescue, though!
Wacky waving inflatable tube guys are trying to summon something
March 13, 2022
A bigger, more powerful fan perhaps?
Is that cow bedazzled?
fabulous cow pic.twitter.com/kSQASaScld— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 13, 2022
Look at it glimmer in the sunlight!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- The Rebirth - Boy Hits Car
- Rescue Me - Buckcherry
- The One You Left Behind - Vayden
- Do You Know (Knife In Your Back) - KillRadio
