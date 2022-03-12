New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 12, 2022

Stop in for a new Weekend Discussion before turning your clocks forward.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews! The weekend is here, so let's chat with this latest edition of Weekend Discussion.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening around the horn. We begin with the Splatoon 2 NA Open.

We move to this week's LCS action:

Hearthstone Grandmasters continues!

And so does the Call of Duty League!

And let's wrap things up with Collision!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. It's your one stop shop for esports and the occasional Sauce Talk.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Solving the pizza debate

I didn't know Roscoe's now served pizza.

A PSA from Sega

Keep the grass looking green and yellow.

Dunkey takes on Elden Ring

Can Dunkey survive?

When's Mother 3?

Reggie's got your Mother 3 right here.

Checking in again on Maximilian

How's it going, Max?

It's not the fall that kills you, it's the sudden stop.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We send our best wishes to Big E after that horrible accident on last night's Smackdown. Get well soon, big man!

Tonight in video game music

To prepare for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass comimg next week, here's FamilyJules with a cover of the Moo Moo Meadows track from Mario Kart Wii.

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into Daylight Savings Time. D'oh. Remember to subscribe to Shacknews Mercury! For just as little as $1/month, writers like me can continue bringing you the daily news, the latest guides, and fun features like this every single day. Are you ready for the week ahead? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola