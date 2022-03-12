Weekend Discussion - March 12, 2022

Greetings, Shacknews! The weekend is here, so let's chat with this latest edition of Weekend Discussion.

Today in Electronic Sports

It's another exciting weekend in esports! Let's check out what's happening around the horn. We begin with the Splatoon 2 NA Open.

We move to this week's LCS action:

Hearthstone Grandmasters continues!

And so does the Call of Duty League!

And let's wrap things up with Collision!

Be sure to tune into Wide World of Electronic Sports this and every Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET (3:40 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Solving the pizza debate

Everybody out there fighting about pineapples when I'm over here wanting this: pic.twitter.com/IMAi24MhhY — Moose (@LitMoose) March 12, 2022

I didn't know Roscoe's now served pizza.

A PSA from Sega

Nature is like banana. 🍌



Please take care of it. 🌻#SuperMonkeyBall pic.twitter.com/6piwtmyaWe — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) March 12, 2022

Keep the grass looking green and yellow.

Dunkey takes on Elden Ring

Can Dunkey survive?

When's Mother 3?

Here is your Mother 3. https://t.co/coZkpjm2TP — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) March 12, 2022

Reggie's got your Mother 3 right here.

Checking in again on Maximilian

How's it going, Max?

It's not the fall that kills you, it's the sudden stop.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We send our best wishes to Big E after that horrible accident on last night's Smackdown. Get well soon, big man!

Tonight in video game music

To prepare for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass comimg next week, here's FamilyJules with a cover of the Moo Moo Meadows track from Mario Kart Wii.

To prepare for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass comimg next week, here's FamilyJules with a cover of the Moo Moo Meadows track from Mario Kart Wii.

That's your Weekend Discussion to send you off into Daylight Savings Time. D'oh.