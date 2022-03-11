New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 11, 2022

Warframe, Chaos-killing bros, another week of Elden Ring action, and more send you into the weekend. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Happy Friday, Shacknews! This is a friendly reminder to always remember to floss! Now let's wrap up another week with news, memes, and fun. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Warframe players, the time for your next big content drop is coming! Take a first look at Angels of the Zariman.

For you Pinball FX3 players, Indiana Jones has joined the long list of available tables!

Would you believe that there's still new content coming out of The Crew 2? Yes, there is indeed another year of DLC lined up!

It's been out for a few weeks on PC, but now the Xbox Series X|S players are taking the ride with Century: Age of Ashes.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's WWE 2K launch day and you know what that means

It's not quite the dumpster fire that it was in 2020, but WWE 2K22 has a few bugs and glitches worth checking out. Get your popcorn.

Just some bros out here killing Chaos or whatever

I mean, everyone has to be in on the joke at this point. There's nobody who could possibly be playing this story straight anymore, right?

It's dangerous to die alone

Once you conquer God, you become God!

And, once again, speaking of Elden Ring...

Elden Ring: Week 3

Time for even more Elden Ring!

"Waiter, there's some WWE 2K in my Elden Ring!"

Overshot just a tad.

Death from above! As if birds couldn't get anymore terrifying than the asshole eagles from Far Cry.

Enemy used shout. Fus Ro DAH!

Out by an eyelash at third!

And now, once again...

How's it going, Max?

Thaaaaat's Elden Ring!

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq will not be adding The Great Leonardo to his list of nicknames.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

This week, take a minute to read this fascinating and heartfelt look into the man called Sting.

Tonight in video game music

It's a tour through the classic Final Fantasy IV, courtesy of a handful of OC ReMix artists.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of March, where you'll have to set your clocks ahead this Saturday. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola