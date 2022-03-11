Evening Reading - March 11, 2022

Happy Friday, Shacknews! This is a friendly reminder to always remember to floss! Now let's wrap up another week with news, memes, and fun. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Warframe players, the time for your next big content drop is coming! Take a first look at Angels of the Zariman.

For you Pinball FX3 players, Indiana Jones has joined the long list of available tables!

Would you believe that there's still new content coming out of The Crew 2? Yes, there is indeed another year of DLC lined up!

It's been out for a few weeks on PC, but now the Xbox Series X|S players are taking the ride with Century: Age of Ashes.

It's WWE 2K launch day and you know what that means

It's not quite the dumpster fire that it was in 2020, but WWE 2K22 has a few bugs and glitches worth checking out. Get your popcorn.

Just some bros out here killing Chaos or whatever

This is the most accurate depiction of male interaction I have ever seen in a SquareEnix game. https://t.co/ezbyUEhgzu — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) March 11, 2022

I mean, everyone has to be in on the joke at this point. There's nobody who could possibly be playing this story straight anymore, right?

It's dangerous to die alone

Once you conquer God, you become God!

Elden Ring: Week 3

Time for even more Elden Ring!

"Waiter, there's some WWE 2K in my Elden Ring!"

ELDEN RING IS A FAIR GAME pic.twitter.com/L01tM9OcFG — catalyst (@catalystz_) March 8, 2022

Overshot just a tad.

Elden Ring got me slaying Jim Crows 😡



Full video - https://t.co/b7G1ZavNob pic.twitter.com/w9HFIsIhZT — The Black Hokage (@TheBlackHokage) March 11, 2022

Death from above! As if birds couldn't get anymore terrifying than the asshole eagles from Far Cry.

Enemy used shout. Fus Ro DAH!

I still cannot believe this happened to me while I was fighting Margit in Elden Ring 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y7siBZldqw — Jessica 🏳️‍🌈 (@agirlandagame) March 11, 2022

Out by an eyelash at third!

How's it going, Max?

Thaaaaat's Elden Ring!

Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.

Who's the best artist? 🤣



To commemorate @bleacherreport's #NBA75 Artist Series, the Inside guys had a painting competition judged by @SueTsai 🎨 pic.twitter.com/PeMSW6CwGk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022

Shaq will not be adding The Great Leonardo to his list of nicknames.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I remember looking at myself in the mirror... Why do you feel so empty inside?https://t.co/cuQrY9QC4U — Sting (@Sting) March 10, 2022

This week, take a minute to read this fascinating and heartfelt look into the man called Sting.

Tonight in video game music

It's a tour through the classic Final Fantasy IV, courtesy of a handful of OC ReMix artists.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of March, where you'll have to set your clocks ahead this Saturday. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!