Evening Reading - March 11, 2022

This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Around the gaming horn
Warframe players, the time for your next big content drop is coming! Take a first look at Angels of the Zariman.
For you Pinball FX3 players, Indiana Jones has joined the long list of available tables!
Would you believe that there's still new content coming out of The Crew 2? Yes, there is indeed another year of DLC lined up!
It's been out for a few weeks on PC, but now the Xbox Series X|S players are taking the ride with Century: Age of Ashes.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's WWE 2K launch day and you know what that means
It's not quite the dumpster fire that it was in 2020, but WWE 2K22 has a few bugs and glitches worth checking out. Get your popcorn.
Just some bros out here killing Chaos or whatever
This is the most accurate depiction of male interaction I have ever seen in a SquareEnix game. https://t.co/ezbyUEhgzu— Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) March 11, 2022
I mean, everyone has to be in on the joke at this point. There's nobody who could possibly be playing this story straight anymore, right?
It's dangerous to die alone
March 11, 2022
Once you conquer God, you become God!
And, once again, speaking of Elden Ring...
Elden Ring: Week 3
Time for even more Elden Ring!
At least he went out with some flair. #PS5Share, #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/EuZxczuzSv— Tommy Mann (@Tommy_Toons) March 9, 2022
"Waiter, there's some WWE 2K in my Elden Ring!"
ELDEN RING IS A FAIR GAME pic.twitter.com/L01tM9OcFG— catalyst (@catalystz_) March 8, 2022
Overshot just a tad.
Elden Ring got me slaying Jim Crows 😡— The Black Hokage (@TheBlackHokage) March 11, 2022
Full video - https://t.co/b7G1ZavNob pic.twitter.com/w9HFIsIhZT
Death from above! As if birds couldn't get anymore terrifying than the asshole eagles from Far Cry.
Excuse me bro? #PS5Share, #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/yrcNJNIyva— nobody danny (@_dqnnyZ33) March 12, 2022
Enemy used shout. Fus Ro DAH!
I still cannot believe this happened to me while I was fighting Margit in Elden Ring 🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/y7siBZldqw— Jessica 🏳️🌈 (@agirlandagame) March 11, 2022
Out by an eyelash at third!
And now, once again...
How's it going, Max?
Thaaaaat's Elden Ring!
Once again, feel free to upload your own Elden Ring clips in the comments or go ahead and peruse the Chatty. Elden Ring threads are happening on a daily basis now.
This week in Shaqnews
Who's the best artist? 🤣— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022
To commemorate @bleacherreport's #NBA75 Artist Series, the Inside guys had a painting competition judged by @SueTsai 🎨 pic.twitter.com/PeMSW6CwGk
Shaq will not be adding The Great Leonardo to his list of nicknames.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
I remember looking at myself in the mirror... Why do you feel so empty inside?https://t.co/cuQrY9QC4U— Sting (@Sting) March 10, 2022
This week, take a minute to read this fascinating and heartfelt look into the man called Sting.
Tonight in video game music
It's a tour through the classic Final Fantasy IV, courtesy of a handful of OC ReMix artists.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of March, where you'll have to set your clocks ahead this Saturday.
