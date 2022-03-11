Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 11: Free Dead by Daylight Steam weekend

Dead by Daylight continues to add exciting new content. Its latest chapter has added some international terror to the long-running horror title, introducing Sadako from the Ringu movies in Japan. There's never been a better time to explore Behaviour Interactive's multiplayer hit. Why not do so for free? If you visit Steam this weekend, you can take part in a free Dead by Daylight weekend. If you like what you see, you can pick the game up at a discount.

Elsewhere, there are 2K sales happening throughout various retailers. OlliOlli World has its first major discount across a number of storefronts. The Humble Store has the best of RPGs, GOG.com has a deal on Psychonauts 2, and Cities: Skylines is available on the Epic Games Store for absolutely free for the next week!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.96 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Automobilista. Pay $9 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive iRacing, Automobilista 2, DRIFT21, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.