Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 11: Free Dead by Daylight Steam weekend

Dead by Daylight continues to add exciting new content. Its latest chapter has added some international terror to the long-running horror title, introducing Sadako from the Ringu movies in Japan. There's never been a better time to explore Behaviour Interactive's multiplayer hit. Why not do so for free? If you visit Steam this weekend, you can take part in a free Dead by Daylight weekend. If you like what you see, you can pick the game up at a discount.
Elsewhere, there are 2K sales happening throughout various retailers. OlliOlli World has its first major discount across a number of storefronts. The Humble Store has the best of RPGs, GOG.com has a deal on Psychonauts 2, and Cities: Skylines is available on the Epic Games Store for absolutely free for the next week!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Cities: Skylines - FREE until 3/17
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Deathloop [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $53.99 (46% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $21.89 (27% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Fallout 76 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $6.99 (93% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.37 (21% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $20.95 (30% off)
- 2K Sale
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $17.80 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $23.95 (76% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.95 (78% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $9.98 (83% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $26.98 (55% off)
- XCOM: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (88% off)
- More from the GameBillet 2K Sale.
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.95 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $12.89 (36% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $6.59 (56% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $15.95 (36% off)
Gamersgate
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.93 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.83 (64% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.36 (87% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $9.44 (37% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (93% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $22.99 (23% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.99 (63% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (36% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $6.66 (56% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $36.99 (63% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- XCOM: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $19.18 (87% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $6.40 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $4.19 (79% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.19 (79% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Painkiller Black Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $8.00 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 6 [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.00 (50% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.96 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Automobilista. Pay $9 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive iRacing, Automobilista 2, DRIFT21, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. DRMs vary.
- RPG Sale
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Maneater [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $3.39 (66% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $3.39 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's RPG Sale.
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bethesda Publisher Sale.
Origin
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/14 @ 10AM PT)
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Sale.
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $37.49 (25% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $7.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- WARNO [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Sable - $16.24 (35% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off)
- Chrono Trigger - $7.49 (50% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $7.69 (65% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
