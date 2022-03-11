New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - March 11, 2022

PlayStation was pretty good and pretty bad this week. Find out what we mean when we discuss the hottest news on this week's Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It seems pretty out of the ordinary for a single entity to provide some of the best and some of the worst news of the week, but PlayStation is out here being trendsetters. Where did it go right and where did it go wrong? Find out as we talk about the hottest news on another Shacknews Dump.

On this March 11, 2022 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we dive deep into the collection of games and news reveled on PlayStation’s State of Play presentation. We also address sexism accusations against the company by a multitude of female employees. That wasn’t all though. Dr DisRespect has settled a long lawsuit process with Twitch regarding his ban from 2020. Nobody accepted fault. Was anything learned? Just as well, we talk about EVO and some of the games announced for the event.

Tune in as we discuss these and more of the hottest news topics from the week on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

Between PlayStation, Dr DisRespect, and Mario Day, it’s an interesting week for news. Join in as we close out the week with some proper discussion on the Shacknews Dump.

