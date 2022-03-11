Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 11: MAR10 Day 2022

It's a big week at Nintendo, as fans celebrate MAR10 Day. What better way to celebrate than with the annual MAR10 Day sale on the Nintendo eShop? This year's sale includes significant discounts on Mario and Mario-adjacent games, including an exceptionally rare deal on the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Now's a great time to pick it up, considering there are new tracks set to be added over the next two years.
That's not all that Nintendo has lined up, though. Monster Hunter Rise is not only on sale, but there's a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online users happening through next Thursday. Dive into the game and if you love it, grab it at a discount while it's available.
Over at Xbox, there are several sales going down right now. The EA Publisher Sale continues and has been joined by an exciting Open World Sale, an ID@Xbox Deep Cuts Sale, and a Retro Sale. Lastly, PlayStation is offering up Back 4 Blood at half off, while also kicking off its PlayStation Indies sale, featuring noteworthy indie titles like OlliOlli World and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Flame in the Flood - FREE!
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - FREE!
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $29.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Open World Sale
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.24 (25% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $19.49 (35% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Open World Sale.
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Battlefront 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)]
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $3.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Electronic Arts Publisher Sale.
- ID@Xbox Deep Cuts Sale
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- Slime Rancher - $5.99 (70% off)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror - $4.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- Down in Bermuda - $1.99 (90% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hello Neighbor - $11.99 (60% off)
- Brawlout - $6.99 (65% off)
- Later Daters - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Deep Cuts Sale.
- Retro Sale
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- Centipede: Recharged - $6.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $9.99 (50% off)
- Desperadoes 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Retro Sale.
- LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.49 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- River City Girls [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (70% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Essential Picks
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $95.99 (20% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $39.89 (43% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Essential Picks Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $3.74 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Twin Mirror - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostrunner [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- ARK: Survival Evolved - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Team Sonic Racing - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise - $39.59 (34% off) (FREE WEEK FOR NSO MEMBERS UNTIL 3/17)
- MAR10 Day Sale
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - $39.99 (33% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $9.99 (83% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Celebrate Miku Day
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $19.69 (50% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Mega Pack - $29.99 (50% off)
- Focus Publisher Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Cloud Version - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aeon Must Die! - $13.39 (33% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $13.99 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 20 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Masters of Anima - $2.44 (65% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $7.49 (70% off)
- Othercide - $20.09 (33% off)
- Shady Part of Me - $10.04 (33% off)
- SnowRunner - $27.99 (30% off)
- Vampyr - $15.19 (62% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Cozy Grove - $10.47 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $10.99 (45% off)
- Stela - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment + Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 11: MAR10 Day 2022