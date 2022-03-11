New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 11: MAR10 Day 2022

The second week in March means it's time to celebrate MAR10 Day and this year, it includes a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe deal you may want to jump on.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's a big week at Nintendo, as fans celebrate MAR10 Day. What better way to celebrate than with the annual MAR10 Day sale on the Nintendo eShop? This year's sale includes significant discounts on Mario and Mario-adjacent games, including an exceptionally rare deal on the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Now's a great time to pick it up, considering there are new tracks set to be added over the next two years.

That's not all that Nintendo has lined up, though. Monster Hunter Rise is not only on sale, but there's a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online users happening through next Thursday. Dive into the game and if you love it, grab it at a discount while it's available.

Over at Xbox, there are several sales going down right now. The EA Publisher Sale continues and has been joined by an exciting Open World Sale, an ID@Xbox Deep Cuts Sale, and a Retro Sale. Lastly, PlayStation is offering up Back 4 Blood at half off, while also kicking off its PlayStation Indies sale, featuring noteworthy indie titles like OlliOlli World and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola