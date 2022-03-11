Xur's location & wares for March 11, 2022 - Destiny 2 Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine and what they're selling in Destiny 2.

It’s Friday, Guardians. As you may know, that means that Xur is back in Destiny 2 and is selling some exclusive wears for a limited period of time. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards saved up, this might be the time to spend them. Without further ado, here’s where you can find Xur and what exactly they’re selling this week in Destiny 2.

Xur is located in the EDZ at the Winding Cove. This is where they will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re looking through Xur’s inventory and are interested in picking up some of their wares, you’ll need to have some Legendary Shards. If your pockets are a little short, we’ve got a guide on an easy way to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for March 11, 2022

Here's what Xur is selling this week:

Fighting Lion

Synthoceps Mobility - 10 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 48

Gravitation Forfeit

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 10 Total - 48

Aeon Soul

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 8 Recovery - 13 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 6 Strength - 12 Total - 51



You can find #Xur in the Winding Cove in #Destiny2 this week, and here's a complete look at all his Exotic goodies!https://t.co/PsbX06qtO0 pic.twitter.com/1h20gcHTws — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 11, 2022

That's everything that Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2. As always, we recommend picking up the valuable items that you don't already own, as they may come in handy somewhere down the line. If you're all about Destiny 2 and could use some more guidance along the way. Shacknews has a robust Destiny 2 Strategy Guide with everything you need to know about the game. Also, bookmark our Destiny 2 topic page for timely updates such as patch notes and breaking news.