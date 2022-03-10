New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 9

The Shacknews staff is back with more exciting Halo Infinite action!
Donovan Erskine
1

We here at Shacknews love playing Halo Infinite. So much so that we created a weekly show as an excuse to get in some play time together! It’s usually helmed by Sam, our resident Halo obsessee and spider enthusiast, but he’s not around today, so you get me! Don’t worry, I’m a big Halo guy too. Regardless, Big Team Building is starting soon, so come hang out!

Episode 9 of Big Team Building will take place today at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

You can expect to see several members of the Shacknews staff teaming up to take on the competition in Halo Infinite. We’ll surely be playing some Big Team Battle, but will probably dabble in other modes as well. The game is currently in the middle of its Tactical Ops event, so you can expect to see us jump into that as well.

Although we may not be the greatest Halo squad out there, we might be the funniest. Hang out for some laughs and a couple hours of relaxed gaming. We would love to have your company over in the live chat.

Big Team Building is right around the corner, so get your spartan armor ready! As with all of our shows, you can support by using your Prime Gaming subscription on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

