ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 9 The Shacknews staff is back with more exciting Halo Infinite action!

We here at Shacknews love playing Halo Infinite. So much so that we created a weekly show as an excuse to get in some play time together! It’s usually helmed by Sam, our resident Halo obsessee and spider enthusiast, but he’s not around today, so you get me! Don’t worry, I’m a big Halo guy too. Regardless, Big Team Building is starting soon, so come hang out!

Episode 9 of Big Team Building will take place today at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

You can expect to see several members of the Shacknews staff teaming up to take on the competition in Halo Infinite. We’ll surely be playing some Big Team Battle, but will probably dabble in other modes as well. The game is currently in the middle of its Tactical Ops event, so you can expect to see us jump into that as well.

Although we may not be the greatest Halo squad out there, we might be the funniest. Hang out for some laughs and a couple hours of relaxed gaming. We would love to have your company over in the live chat.

Big Team Building is right around the corner, so get your spartan armor ready! As with all of our shows, you can support by using your Prime Gaming subscription on the Shacknews Twitch channel.