Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 57

It's time to chat what's new and interesting in film and television with Pop! Goes the Culture.
Donovan Erskine
1

It's Thursday, and that can only mean two things: one, it's almost the weekend! Two, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 57 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan team for I Am Legend sequel

We've got a packed show this week! We'll be discussing that hot new Obi-Wan trailer, as well as yet another video game getting a series adaptation with God of War. Donovan also saw The Batman recently, and he'll be sharing his thoughts with Greg during our reviews segment.

We appreciate you tuning in to talk movies with us each and every week. If you're interested in further supporting us, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to the channel at no additional charge through Prime Gaming.

Make sure to butter your popcorn, it’s time for episode 57 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

