ShackStream: Dead by Daylight Sadako Rising giveaway w/ guests King & Paulie Esther

Dead by Daylight’s latest chapter of content is out, featuring characters from the Ringu horror series. The Sadako Rising Chapter is the latest major update and expansion to the game, featuring Sadako as new killer, The Onryo, and returning character Yoichi from the series, all grown up. Today we’re joined by Dead by Daylight Fog Whisperers King and Paulie Esther as we play the content and give away codes to enjoy the new Ringu content yourself!

Join us as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET to play some Dead by Daylight and the Sadako Rising Chapter. TJ Denzer and Greg Burke will be joined by King and Paulie Esther as we play around with the new characters. You can also watch below.

Be sure to tune in if you’re a Dead by Daylight player and fan because we’ll also be giving away codes for the game today. Get yourself one of these codes and you’ll unlock a collection of content from the Sadako Rising chapter, including The Onryo killer, Yoichi as a survivor, and a Cursed Tape charm. Codes will be redeemable on any platform.

