Overwatch 2 PvP beta is coming in April Blizzard has announced new Overwatch 2 details, including an upcoming PvP beta.

Overwatch 2 has been one of the more interesting upcoming major game releases. Since its announcement, we’ve seen some big turnover at developer Blizzard, as well as a lack of clear communication from the studio on the game itself. Now, Blizzard has addressed some of those issues and announced that players will finally have the opportunity to go hands-on with Overwatch 2 with a PvP beta in April.

Blizzard announced the Overwatch 2 PvP beta with a post on social media. Taking place in late April, players around the world will have the first opportunity to go hands-on with Overwatch 2. While PvE will be a major aspect of the game, this beta will solely focus on Overwatch 2’s PvP side. The closed PvP beta will feature four maps, the new Push game mode, reworked versions of Orisa, Sombra, Doomfist, and Bastion, as well as the debut of Sojourn, Overwatch’s newest Hero.

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller spoke in-depth about the upcoming sequel and the state of its development in a Developer’s Update that was released alongside the closed beta announcement. Here, Keller admits that the team hasn’t been the best at communicating with players, and that it’s hoping to change that moving forward. He also reveals that a private Overwatch 2 alpha will be happening this week among Blizzard staffers and Overwatch League pros. For those not able to get into April’s closed beta, he also announced plans for an open beta later this year.

It’s been quite hush on the Overwatch 2 front as of late, but Blizzard’s latest announcements can give die-hard fans of the FPS franchise something to get excited about. That said, it’s still currently unknown when the game will be hitting a full release. As always, you can look to Shacknews for the latest news on Overwatch 2.