Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R announced for PS5 & PS4

You thought it was another anime game, but it was me, Dio!
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

One of the world's most popular anime franchises is coming to PlayStation. Wednesday's State of Play presentation saw a new trailer for a new anime fighter, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

Look for a whopping 50 playable characters, all representing different arcs from the original anime. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is coming early fall 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Developing...

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

