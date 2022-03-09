Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R announced for PS5 & PS4 You thought it was another anime game, but it was me, Dio!

One of the world's most popular anime franchises is coming to PlayStation. Wednesday's State of Play presentation saw a new trailer for a new anime fighter, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

Look for a whopping 50 playable characters, all representing different arcs from the original anime. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is coming early fall 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

