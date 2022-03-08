LEGO revenue topped $8 billion in 2021, up 27% from 2020 The company had a huge boost year-to-year on the back of strong e-commerce business and a wide appeal to both children and adults in its products.

The LEGO Group had a huge 2021. It just finished reporting on its previous fiscal year and had a lot of good things to say. With products like LEGO Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog sets, and an expansion of its online store and services, LEGO was able to report a major boost in revenue year to year as it closed out its fiscal 2021.

LEGO reported its fiscal 2021 year-end stats in a company report posted on its website on March 7, 2022. According to the report, one of LEGO’s biggest wins was revenue. The company recorded an annual revenue of $55.3 Danish krone (around $8.06 billion USD). That was up from a recorded $43.7 Danish krone ($6.36 billion) annual revenue reported in 2020, making for a 27 percent increase year to year. Consumer sales were also up 22 percent in 2021 in comparison to 2020’s numbers, while net profits came out to about 25.6 percent up at 13.3 billion Danish krone ($1.49 billion).

LEGO Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog sets have figured big into LEGO's ongoing appeal to both adults and children throughout the previous year.

The LEGO Group had a lot of crossover with gaming in its 2021 products. With the launch of LEGO Super Mario, it has had a successful series of interactive Nintendo products that allow players to explore nostalgia with the NES replica set or build Mario levels with LEGO pieces, up to and including Bowser’s Castle and Airship. With the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in film, it has also gotten a resurgence in games and even had its own Sonic LEGO set as well, featuring the Blue Blur and a replica of the Green Hill Zone.

With LEGO flying high, and set to release even more fun products for both adults and children, stay tuned for any further relevant news as it becomes available in 2022. We’ll have the latest on LEGO Super Mario and LEGO Sonic sets right here.