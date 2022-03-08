PlayStation State of Play announced for tomorrow Sony will hold a 20-minute PlayStation State of Play to discuss the latest games for PS4 and PS5.

Sony’s iteration of the at-home news presentation is the PlayStation State of Play, where developers and publishers share news and discuss details on their upcoming products. It’s been a while since we’ve had one, but that’s going to be changing soon as Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play event for this week.

The latest PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, March 9, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, as the company announced via a Tweet earlier this morning. The event will be broadcasted live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. We don’t know much about the presentation itself, but Sony has confirmed that it will have a run time of 20 minutes. The official announcement post on the PlayStation Blog also states that the presentation will have “a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers.”

State of Play returns this Wednesday, March 9. Tune in at 2 PM PT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers.



If you were hoping that tomorrow’s State of Play would dig into more details on the upcoming PS VR 2 and its lineup of games, you’ll want to adjust those expectations. “We won’t have any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast.” We’re still not sure what games will be featured, but you can cross VR-related products off the speculation list.

The last PlayStation State of Play took place in early February and focused specifically on Gran Turismo 7. It looks like the latest event will feature multiple games from different developers and publishers.

With Horizon Forbidden West finally out on PS4 and PS5, it will be interesting to see if Sony starts to lean heavily into marketing its next major game release. Regardless of what happens during the showcase, you can expect to read all of your PlayStation State of Play news right here on Shacknews.