PlayStation State of Play announced for tomorrow

Sony will hold a 20-minute PlayStation State of Play to discuss the latest games for PS4 and PS5.
Donovan Erskine
Sony’s iteration of the at-home news presentation is the PlayStation State of Play, where developers and publishers share news and discuss details on their upcoming products. It’s been a while since we’ve had one, but that’s going to be changing soon as Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play event for this week.

The latest PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, March 9, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, as the company announced via a Tweet earlier this morning. The event will be broadcasted live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. We don’t know much about the presentation itself, but Sony has confirmed that it will have a run time of 20 minutes. The official announcement post on the PlayStation Blog also states that the presentation will have “a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers.”

If you were hoping that tomorrow’s State of Play would dig into more details on the upcoming PS VR 2 and its lineup of games, you’ll want to adjust those expectations. “We won’t have any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast.” We’re still not sure what games will be featured, but you can cross VR-related products off the speculation list.

The last PlayStation State of Play took place in early February and focused specifically on Gran Turismo 7. It looks like the latest event will feature multiple games from different developers and publishers.

With Horizon Forbidden West finally out on PS4 and PS5, it will be interesting to see if Sony starts to lean heavily into marketing its next major game release. Regardless of what happens during the showcase, you can expect to read all of your PlayStation State of Play news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

