Evening Reading - March 7, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that is themed on a pirate map with a route bouncing between islands! How clever.

Building a thatched workshop

I love this YouTube channel. I forgot I had subscribed to it until this popped up in my feed.

Some perspective on computers

Veritasium is such an enlightening channel. It'll be interesting to see how computers advance over the coming years.

New Destiny 2 cutscene

This cutscene released after the Vow of the Disciple raid was completed.

It's Destiny 2 lore time!

The recent raid and its boss hold some huge implications for the story in Destiny.

The sorcerer in the Study Hall was a nightmare

My thoughts after exploring the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/5FcjlMfp4s — Classy (@ClassyEditing) March 3, 2022

I resorted to pulling out my crossbow.

Yawning kitty

How adorable!

Enjoying video games as an adult

video games as a kid: boom! headshot!



video games as an adult: time to play my Game, the thing that makes me the most pissed off on this earth. i have five minutes of free time a day and i will spend them screaming. my hands are old and bad, and so am i. i love this — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 3, 2022

Only play video games that make you rage.

Back to Elden Ring I go!

Men only have one thing on their minds...



...and that's Elden Ring — Michela, Blade of Malenia 💙💛 (@micheladlondon) March 3, 2022

It's all I want to play right now.

