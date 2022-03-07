New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 7, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that is themed on a pirate map with a route bouncing between islands! How clever.

Building a thatched workshop

I love this YouTube channel. I forgot I had subscribed to it until this popped up in my feed.

Some perspective on computers

Veritasium is such an enlightening channel. It'll be interesting to see how computers advance over the coming years.

New Destiny 2 cutscene

This cutscene released after the Vow of the Disciple raid was completed.

It's Destiny 2 lore time!

The recent raid and its boss hold some huge implications for the story in Destiny.

The sorcerer in the Study Hall was a nightmare

I resorted to pulling out my crossbow.

Yawning kitty

How adorable!

Enjoying video games as an adult

Only play video games that make you rage.

Back to Elden Ring I go!

It's all I want to play right now.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for you to enjoy. Make sure you go and download Shackpets so you can see more photos of Rad! You can also upload photos of your own cute pet and challenge other pets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola