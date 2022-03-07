Evening Reading - March 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Gran Turismo 7 review: Driven to success
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo features replayable stages and a boss battle
- Elden Ring review: The transcended soul
- Lost Ark now has over 20 million global users
- God of War TV series in development at Amazon Prime Video
- Battlefield 2042 update 3.3 patch notes add scoreboard, little else
- Dead Space remake developer livestream coming this week
- Snoop Dogg to join FaZe Clan board of directors
- Halo Infinite campaign co-op delayed out of Season 2 launch
- Elden Ring gathers just under 1M concurrent players on Steam in second weekend
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku puzzle that is themed on a pirate map with a route bouncing between islands! How clever.
Building a thatched workshop
I love this YouTube channel. I forgot I had subscribed to it until this popped up in my feed.
Some perspective on computers
Veritasium is such an enlightening channel. It'll be interesting to see how computers advance over the coming years.
New Destiny 2 cutscene
This cutscene released after the Vow of the Disciple raid was completed.
It's Destiny 2 lore time!
The recent raid and its boss hold some huge implications for the story in Destiny.
The sorcerer in the Study Hall was a nightmare
My thoughts after exploring the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/5FcjlMfp4s— Classy (@ClassyEditing) March 3, 2022
I resorted to pulling out my crossbow.
Yawning kitty
March 3, 2022
How adorable!
Enjoying video games as an adult
video games as a kid: boom! headshot!— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 3, 2022
video games as an adult: time to play my Game, the thing that makes me the most pissed off on this earth. i have five minutes of free time a day and i will spend them screaming. my hands are old and bad, and so am i. i love this
Only play video games that make you rage.
Back to Elden Ring I go!
Men only have one thing on their minds...— Michela, Blade of Malenia 💙💛 (@micheladlondon) March 3, 2022
...and that's Elden Ring
It's all I want to play right now.
