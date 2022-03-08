Watch the EVO 2022 lineup reveal here Here's how you can watch the lineup reveal for EVO 2022.

EVO is one of the gaming world’s premier esports events. Hosted annually, this fighting game tournament sees some of the best players around the world compete for a grand prize. EVO 2022 is taking place this August, and more details are set to be announced soon. Let’s get into how you can watch the EVO 2022 lineup reveal.

Watch the EVO 2022 lineup reveal here

The EVO 2022 lineup reveal will take place today, March 8, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It will be streamed over on the EVO Twitch channel and can be viewed using the video embed above. During the stream, hosts Sajam and Tasty Steve will reveal the games that will be featured during EVO 2022. EVO has also teased that 40 special guests will be a part of the event.

Although we’re not yet sure what games will be featured at EVO, we know one that won’t be there. Super Smash Bros. has long been a staple of EVO, but the event organizers announced last month that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would not be featured at EVO 2022 as decided by Nintendo. Once we know what games are going to be featured at EVO 2022, it’ll be time to start discussing what players we may see at the event.

EVO took to an online format for its last two events but will be making a return to in-person play when it all goes down in Las Vegas from August 5-7. As we get closer to EVO 2022, stick with Shacknews for all of your necessary updates.